The adventurer who is keen to advance HPB surgery in Kenya

What attracted you to medicine?

I always wanted to be doctor ever since I was a child. I admired the respect that people had for them, the passion with which they did their jobs and the fact that they could help people. I think I was five years old when I told my mum I want to be a doctor. In high school, I joined the First Aid team and St John Ambulance club where I was appointed the superintendent of our division. I really love what I do.

How did you become a hepatobiliary surgeon?

After my primary and secondary education at Premier Academy, I joined the University of Nairobi for my medical degree. I then started my specialist training in surgery at Kenyatta Hospital. In 2013, I transferred to Cape Town in South Africa where I finished my general surgery degree. After that, I was chosen to do a sub specialist degree in hepatobiliary surgery.

What does hepatobiliary surgery involve?

HPB stands for Hepato Pancreatico Biliary surgery, which means surgery of the liver, pancreas and the bile duct, or the biliary system. It involves open and laparoscopic surgery as well as advanced endoscopy and endoscopic procedures to treat diseases that affect any of these systems. I handle a variety of conditions, whether they are benign or cancerous. Some of the diseases affecting these organs include liver cancer, gallstones, cancer of the colon that has spread to the liver, hydatid cyst of the liver, cirrhosis and hepatitis infections of the liver, and pancreatitis.

What do we need to change in our lifestyles to avoid getting such diseases?

One of the most important ways is to avoid excessive alcohol consumption. I recommend that people completely avoid alcohol. Also, there is a disease called nonalcoholic fatty liver disease which is becoming more common as we adapt a more Western diet and lifestyle. Consumption of junk food leads to deposition of fat within the liver and in the long run, this can cause inflammation which can lead to liver cancer.

Gallstones are also becoming quite common. Keeping cholesterol levels low can mitigate this. The major risk factor for pancreatitis is alcohol and gallstones. Therefore, if we can avoid alcohol, we can lower the rates of pancreatitis. This together with living a healthy lifestyle, keeping your body weight within a good range and exercising regularly are what I’d recommend to prevent diseases.

How does a typical day at work look like for you?

Unlike what many people think, our practice doesn’t only involve operating. Being part of an academic institution, we have students to teach and thus have academic sessions every morning. My mornings generally start with an academic forum or meeting. After that, I see patients in the wards, review their progress, see admissions and attend to any patient that needs an intervention. Specific procedures such as surgeries and endoscopy also form part of my day. Twice a week, I see patients at the clinic. To top it all, I am always on call, which means I am available and ready in case of an emergency. Within that tight schedule I need to squeeze in time for family, exercising and medical research.

What do you love most about being a surgeon?

The fact that I am in a position to help others. It is hugely satisfying to be able to treat someone who is suffering. Feeling the gratitude of a patient is very fulfilling to me. Everything that I do is for the patient, that is why I know this was the right career choice for me.

What are some of the challenges you face in your line of work?

One of the biggest ones is time management, and making sacrifices. The patient is always at the centre of what we do, so we tend to miss out on a lot of family time and important social or family gatherings especially when we are on call. However, my family has been supportive and understanding, especially my brother who pushes me to do better every day. Another major challenge is dealing with personalities. Surgeons are very confident, so when you have differences in opinion with other surgeons or doctors, it can be challenging to reach common ground. This is why medical research is very important because when we have evidence to back up what we do, we know we are doing the right thing for the patient.

The other difficult thing we deal with is losing a patient. Despite the fact that we do our best and we have the patient's best interest at heart, we can’t win all battles. Losing the battle is something that we have to deal with. I have been a doctor since 2009 and up to now, if I lose a patient or they develop complications, it still hits me really hard.

How would you advise someone interested in being a surgeon?

First, you have to be passionate about it. You need to be willing to make sacrifices. Many think that doctors earn a lot of money, but I have had to study for 18 years after high school for me to get here. Always bear in mind that the patient is at the centre of whatever you do.

What are your goals for the near future?

I am planning to get married soon! Additionally, I want to advance the field of HPB surgery in Kenya, which is still relatively new. I also want to introduce liver transplants in Kenya, which we don’t have at the moment. We don’t have the infrastructure or the laws to support it. There is currently a lot of work going into ensuring we can perform liver transplants in the country and I am really looking forward to that.