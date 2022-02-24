The adventurer who is keen to advance HPB surgery in Kenya

By  COLLINS KARIUKI

  • Gallstones are also becoming quite common. Keeping cholesterol levels low can mitigate this. The major risk factor for pancreatitis is alcohol and gallstones.
  • Therefore, if we can avoid alcohol, we can lower the rates of pancreatitis.
  • This together with living a healthy lifestyle, keeping your body weight within a good range and exercising regularly are what I’d recommend to prevent diseases.

What attracted you to medicine?
I always wanted to be doctor ever since I was a child. I admired the respect that people had for them, the passion with which they did their jobs and the fact that they could help people. I think I was five years old when I told my mum I want to be a doctor. In high school, I joined the First Aid team and St John Ambulance club where I was appointed the superintendent of our division. I really love what I do.

