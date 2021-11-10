The A to Z of gym etiquette

With every passing day, more and more people are embracing a healthy lifestyle and engaging in fitness exercise. To this end, gyms are recording an influx of clients. If you're a gym goer, here are some of the rules you should stick to, to make the environment more welcoming and conducive for yourself and others.

Return everything where you found them

This is a crucial unwritten gym rule. Always return equipment or weights where you found them. Not only does it save time for others, it also keeps the place neat and helps avoid accidents. If you can lift a weight to exercise, then you definitely can return it where you found it. For example, if you're lifting very heavy plates on the leg press machine, once you’re done, remove the weights and return them where you found them. Failure to do so will only inconvenience the person using the equipment after you’re done, especially if they lift lighter weights and are forced to first remove the weights you were lifting before they can start exercising.

Clean equipment after use

As much as gyms are synonymous with a healthy lifestyle, they are also breeding grounds for germs. According to a study done by Dr Kirsten Goldhammer, an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, 63 per cent of gym equipment showed the presence of rhinovirus, which causes the common cold. Therefore, it is important that once you’re done using any equipment, weights, benches or mats, clean it up. It is very unfair to leave equipment covered in your sweat.

Do not be too chatty

A gym is not the place to catch up on the latest news, gossip or trends. Additionally, majority of people hitting the gym have a limited time to be there and are trying to do as much as they can in that limited time. Therefore, avoid being the person who, rather than working out, spends time engaging other clients in chit chat which only distracts people and wastes their time. Even if you’re training with a friend, try to keep the chit chat to a minimum and focus on your exercise. Lastly, as much as a gym can be a very social place, do not go there to network or build your networks. You’ll only be a bother to others.

Keep your workout advice to yourself

Yes. You’ve spent countless hours researching how to do a particular exercise with proper technique and even how to make your workouts more efficient. This is admirable. However, it should not be a reason for you to lecture others in the gym. As much as you might mean well and are trying to be helpful, you should keep your gym advice to yourself, unless someone asks or is in immediate danger. Avoid giving unsolicited advice on how people can improve their form or technique or even giving better alternatives to their exercise or how to use machines. Not only can this make newcomers feel unwelcome, it can be discouraging to them. Additionally, someone could be trying a new thing you’re not even familiar with.