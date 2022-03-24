The 12am deadline

Assignment are, to a comrade, what high heels are to a sophisticated woman. They certainly look good, but the real test comes when she has to walk in uneven terrain. Unlike in high school were unfinished assignments could cause heart palpitations especially if they stay unfinished after they had been given a week in advance by that maths teacher who always wore red lipstick, here in campus, assignments are more of a by the way.

I was seated at the back in a lecture scrolling through my phone. I was trying to scare away poverty by checking the prices of a Mazda CX-5, a car that has been giving me sleepless nights. Half of my classmates were dozing in clear view of the bearded lecturer. He startled us from our reveries when he mentioned that there would be an assignment.

Prof wa Kutweng, as we had nicknamed the teacher due to his strange accent, said that he had given out a takeaway assignment worth 25 marks. A seemingly distant Thursday at 12am was the deadline. I was extremely happy about the flexible timelines. A week later, the assignment was struggling to find space in my dense mind that was filled with betting, distributing memes and downloading movie series. I relegated it to the very back of my head. Days before deadline, the questions remained unanswered in my exercise book and I had no motivation whatsoever because even my classmates seemed unbothered by the fact that Thursday was fast approaching.

On the day we were required to submit the work, I was as oblivious as a father who calls his wife to ask which class his son Jayden is in so that he can buy school books. The hit song Umenivalia Ngozi ya Kondoo reverberated in my buzzing ears when I saw Wanyama, my desk mate, submitting a 10-page hand written document. This was way more than the required three pages. And Wanyama had, just the day before, joked that he had given up on finishing the assignment because he couldn’t understand a thing.

Next to me, Stevo was busy copy pasting whole paragraphs from Wikipedia, and in front of me, the First Class hopefuls were huddled together comparing their answers for the second question. I felt like a complete fool. For consolation, I still had a few hours until midnight. I had planned to watch a football match that night but I knew that would be impossible. After toiling through several peer reviewed journals and working with Wi-Fi that was as slow as Thika Road jam, I ended up submitting my soft copy at 11.56pm that evening. Wah! I guess it’s time I did away with procrastination.