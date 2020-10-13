Tausi, the self-taught stylist with a passion for fashion

Q: From where do you draw inspiration?

A: From different sources including objects, buildings, people, the weather and my mood. For my latest plaid collection, I got the inspiration while standing on the rooftop of a building in town one day, watching a group of women walk past. They looked so beautiful and well dressed, and it looked like they were coming from work and heading to a social venue. They were talking to each other so animatedly and it got me thinking: What clothing style could fit both their work lives and their evening rendezvous? In short, I designed this collection for women who work hard and play hard.

Q: How did you discover your passion for fashion?

A: Fashion has been my biggest inspiration in life. I remember when I was six years old my grandma would make dolls for me out of paper bags, and I would dress and style them using my old clothes. Ever since I was a child, I dreamed of owning a fashion brand. I have always been fascinated by fabrics, designs and outfits. Not only has fashion empowered me to be the strong woman I am today, it is the one thing that truly motivates me.

Q: Do you have any training in fashion design?

A: I am self-taught. I learnt most of the things I know through research, watching YouTube videos, reading books and working with veterans in the fashion industry.

Q: What drives you?

A: I get inspired by people. How they live, their beliefs, their thoughts and opinions, and how they view themselves. I usually try to dissect the meaning behind these nuances and the reason people do what they do, and then I come up with suitable fashion pieces from them.

Q: Who do you look up to?

A: Locally, I would say John Kaveke, Nick Ondu and Yvonne Odhiambo. Internationally, Orseund Iris, ARJE, Peter Do and Christian Siriano really motivate and inspire me.

Q: What is your fave and worst fashion trend?

A: My favourite fashion trend is colour explosions. I love brightly coloured outfits, neon colours and bright colours in monochrome outfits. I love it all.

Orders can be made directly via Instagram - @Vazi.maridadi.

stylebysilviakenya@gmail.com