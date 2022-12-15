Taking Toi Market online

Carlos Kisangi, 25, is the co-founder of Toi Market Online, an e-commerce platform which provides vendors with online stalls at a fee. The computer science graduate from Zetech University started developing websites while he was still in university, and even got a job which was unfortunately halted during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I started developing systems, websites, apps, as well as handle digital marketing for personal clients during the pandemic to meet my financial needs,” he says. A series of events following the onset of the pandemic made him seriously set in motion plans to establish an e-commerce platform.

“I spent my teenage years in Kibra with my late parents. One time I went there to check on my mum shortly before she passed on, and I realised that half of Toi Market had burned down. At the time, I was still building websites and systems. This made me realise I could build a digital Toi Market to act as a backup in case Toi Market burned down again.

“Also, when I was in university, I had seen my classmates try to run businesses and attend classes simultaneously, and I thought the idea of a digital marketplace would make things easier for them.

“Unlike the physical Toi Market where space is limited, the e-commerce platform presented the opportunity to build a limitless space for vendors, and double up as a digital marketing platform for traders because vendors who are on Toi Market Online are visible to constituents outside the seller’s normal range,” he says.

That was how the journey to set up Toi Market Online officially started in 2020. The algorithms to put everything together, including the app, and completing the registration and government processes, took close to two years. Toi Market Online was launched in January 2022.

“Most of 2021 was spent on testing the site, identifying errors and rectifying them. We invested close to Sh1.5 million. Part of this money came from the jobs my co-founder and I were doing. We also got help from friends and relatives, both in terms of money and expertise. After we released the product to the market, we started looking for investors,” he says.

To be on the platform, you have to be a legitimate business selling something. The platform has different packages. Bronze, gold, platinum and diamond, depending on how many posts you can make and for how long.

“As a seller, you get to choose the package that suits you, based on your needs. We have over 500 active members, which means people regularly renew their payment plans to stay on the platform,” he says.

When you buy from Toi Market Online, you pay the e-commerce platform, not the vendor. That way, both the customer and the vendor are safe. The vendor only has access to the money after a client has confirmed delivery.

“The responsibility to stamp out fraud on the platform is on Toi Market Online. If someone is a con on Toi Market Online, it is not the vendor but the company that will be responsible,” he explains.

The platform’s primary target is people between 25 and 50 across the country. And while e-commerce is the new frontier, some of his potential clients still stay away because they are not conversant with technology. Currently, the platform has hosted at least 700 vendors.

Marketing the platform did not start from scratch because Toi Market is already a popular destination, which worked to their advantage.

“However, getting vendors to sign up initially was a challenge. We created digital marketing campaigns and boosted through platforms such as Facebook and the first people to sign up were vendors who sell under tents in Nairobi CBD and in Kitengela. I convinced them to sign up. Slowly, other vendors in Toi began to embrace the platform. My target by the end of the year is to have 1,000 vendors signed up,” he says. “My team is made up of two staff members, a social media manager, and an accountant.”

Carlos has faced up to the fact that tech people do not necessarily look at their work as a business.

“I just thought about the platform as a marketplace. But I realised it is broader than that. I had to learn about tax remittance, accounting and everything related to the business,” he says.

His biggest dream is to empower other young people from Kibra to be innovative and entrepreneurial. To be a role model.

“I was raised in Kibra. Many people raised in informal settlements do not have a person to look up to. I hope I can inspire others and encourage them to pursue business. If I have money, I will invest in their idea.”