Taking the awesome path to stardom

Alex Wahinya, 31, aka MC Awesome, is the founder and director of Awesome Events company that provides entertainment services.

Tell us about your childhood...

I was born and raised in Gatanga, Murang’a county by a single mother. She struggled to make ends meet so I was not able to finish my diploma course in business management at Royal Business School. However, I vowed to work hard and use the gifts that God has given me to make money. The journey has been worthwhile and I am glad I can now comfortably support my family.

How did your journey in the entertainment industry begin?

When I was in Class Five, I recall wearing a mickey mouse mask and playing the clown to make children laugh and be happy. I started performing at parties and participated in drama festivals and I won various awards. At home, I would do stand-up comedy shows with the jokes I learnt from my peer, which would really amuse my audience. Later, I realised that this was a talent that I needed to cultivate. Comedy has always been part of my life for as long as I can remember. In all my events as an emcee, I always create humor because I am aware that joy is universal. It transcends ethnicity, religion, political and social status.

How long have you been in the entertainment industry?

I have been an emcee since I was in primary school. In 2015, I established Awesome Events Company that provides event management and planning services including sound system for hire, dancers, lighting, screens, skaters, deejaying services, tents, tables and chairs. So far, I have 17 employees. I used to have an office in Thika town but we were forced to close it during the pandemic. Currently, the company operates online and I market most of my services via Facebook (Mc Alex Wahinya and Instagram @mcawesome_kenya). Most of the clients I get are referrals and it’s always an honor to get positive feedback from them.

How have you been able to remain relevant over the years?

For me, comedy is inherent. I didn’t learn it from anywhere. I have kept improving by learning from my mistakes. I believe in excellence so I always strive to give the best services to my clients, many of who end up becoming regular clients. I have also learnt to stay abreast of new technology by embracing virtual emceeing.

What motivates you?

Laughter is medicine for the soul. I am always delighted to see people happy, so I go to great lengths to ensure my clients are entertained. I recall meeting Dr Kiragu Magochi during an event I was hired for in the year 2000. He was impressed by my services and when I told him my name he said “No, your name should be MC Awesome because your work is awesome!” I ended up adopting that as my stage name.

What are some of the challenges you face?

People don’t keep time and this hinders me from doing multiple events in a day. For instance, a client can book you for three hours only to extend for more hours and eventually you end up missing or being late for the next event. To mitigate this, I avoid taking many events in a day, and make the client understand the importance of honouring our agreement.

Who is your greatest support system?

My wife Virginiah Waithira supports and encourages me to keep going. I am glad for Rev Dr Kelvin Ephraim who nurtures me spiritually and always pushes me to become better. I look up to Dj Mo (my brother in law) for mentorship. His resilience, hard work and persistence has paid off. Whenever I have big events, he always partners with me to make it successful.