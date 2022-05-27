Take5 with DJ Raph

Raphael Kariuki, aka DJ Raph, is an electronic musician, producer and DJ. He has recently started a weekly event for underground electronic and experimental music, the MIST, in Westlands, Nairobi. He is also one of the co-curators of the audio exhibition NairobiConscious, produced under Norient City Sounds. Norient is an audio-visual gallery and a community of practice for contemporary music, quality journalism, cutting-edge research, projects, and events.

1. Tell me how you started your journey as someone who loves sound. Why production and deejaying? And have you always had a studio where you live?

I started with a monthly party at a flat on Kijabe Street where I lived and had a studio. I wanted to explore music that I was not hearing on radio or in clubs or elsewhere, and I wanted to meet people with similar interests.

Yes, I ALWAYS must have a studio. It’s my life. Nowadays it’s in the extra room at home and it’s private, only for my work and collaborations.

2. How did this exhibition come around and what made you decide to work with your collaborator, Kamwangi? Did you apply to be curators?

The exhibition was initiated by Norient as part of their focus on urban culture around the world. Kamwangi is a person whose musical taste I find very interesting.

He is also interested in literature and is quite well read, in my opinion, so I thought his opinion would be valuable, and expand our range. We did not apply to be curators; Hannes and Thomas of Norient approached me. Our relationship began back in 2018 when Hannes wrote a piece on my debut album as part of his PhD work.

3. How did you pick which Nairobian sounds to focus on? To you, what top three songs immediately remind you of or strongly represent Nairobi? Were they included in this exploration?

Before the music, I first thought about what moment, what mindset if you may, that Nairobi is in. From conversations with everyone - Uber drivers and boda riders to social media and at the jabba base where I hang out, everyone seemed to be talking about life getting harder economically.

Plus all the political noise - like around the BBI debate. My mind went immediately to the music of King Kaka - he had started releasing the "Ganji" series. So, Ganji by King Kaka. Extra Pressure by Wakadinali. Moi Avenue by Kalamashaka (from 2014).

4. What was the idea behind your event, The Mist? How many times have you had the event, and what are you planning for it to be bigger and better?

The Mist is every Friday at The Mall, Westlands. It is about different, adventurous, non-mainstream music. We showcase Kenyan DJs and producers whose music and style will not be easily accommodated in other venues. Our set up is very spartan - it's not a luxurious commercial lounge.

We do NOT play house music - no amapiano, it's not that cliche version of electronic music. Last Friday we had some very well curated hip-hop by DJ Midl_East and Kamwangi. I normally play very loud nihilist bass.

We want to have a respectful and adventurous creative community develop around the Mist. People who think Nairobi can be more interesting, more diverse, and different. That's more important than making it ‘big.’

5.Kamwangi does experimental beatmaking as well. Was some of his stuff included in the exhibition also? Who/what do you think are some out of the box characters/writers/ideas who will be introduced to us through this project?

Listen to the remix album I made with Kamwangi for this project called ‘Gengepress’ to hear our production style. This project hopefully introduces people to artists as varied as New York-based classical composer Nyokabi Kariuki, CBD matatu rapper Oscar Mizani, and the electronic producer/DJ Victor Munyasya.