Take 5 with Vanessa Akiwumi

Vanessa Akiwumi is the founder of Life Coaching KE and the head Life Coach and Psychologist at Life Coaching KE.

By  Abigail Arunga

Writer

What you need to know:

  • Since I was in 8th grade here in Kenya at the International School of Kenya, mental health has always been my passion.
  • I feel as though everyone is entitled to living a happy and balanced life, and one should be encouraged to ask for help when need be. Just as athletes hire coaches, nutritionists etc., to guide them on their athletic journey, I feel having a coach for your life is just as important - or even more critical. 
  • I chose to focus on life coaching because it doesn’t specifically target “negative” aspects in an individual’s life.

Vanessa Akiwumi is the founder of Life Coaching KE and the head Life Coach and Psychologist at Life Coaching KE. She has been practising for three years and started her company to guide others on their journey to attain balance in their lives.

