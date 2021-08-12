Take 5 with Vanessa Akiwumi

Vanessa Akiwumi is the founder of Life Coaching KE and the head Life Coach and Psychologist at Life Coaching KE. She has been practising for three years and started her company to guide others on their journey to attain balance in their lives.



1. What exactly does a life coach do, and why is it important?

Just as an athlete has a coach and a guide, a life coach serves the same purpose but targets all areas of an individual’s life. As a life coach, I target five predominant areas, which include: physical, mental, social, spiritual, and emotional wellbeing.

A life coach enables individuals to balance their lives, live their lives with intention, and live their purpose. We provide a different outlook on the individual’s life and would allow individuals to use their talents, passions, and strengths to their advantage. It is essential to seek a life coach to provide yourself with support and a fresh perspective.

2.Is there an association for life coaches in Kenya where someone gets accredited? What school do you go to become a life coach?



Here in Kenya, the life coaching community is still relatively small; there is one ‘school’ for life coaches in Kenya. I studied psychology and attained a degree. While in university in the United States, I enrolled myself in life coaching courses. I also completed a life coaching course, a goal-setting course, an art therapy course, a sports psychology course, and a purposeful life coaching course.

After completing my degree and all my life coaching courses, I became a member of the Kenya Psychology Association (which I did a talk for, earlier this year!). I am furthering my studies in the coaching industry, and I will be accredited in Business Coaching by the end of the year.

3.Why is mental health in Kenya a passion for you, and why is this what you chose to focus on? Do you think people pay more attention to mental health nowadays, more than they did before?



Since I was in 8th grade here in Kenya at the International School of Kenya, mental health has always been my passion. I feel as though everyone is entitled to living a happy and balanced life, and one should be encouraged to ask for help when need be. Just as athletes hire coaches, nutritionists etc., to guide them on their athletic journey, I feel having a coach for your life is just as important - or even more critical.

I chose to focus on life coaching because it doesn’t specifically target “negative” aspects in an individual’s life. It considers both the positive and the negative, and we work through all of them together!

Mental health has become increasingly important to individuals due to the pandemic. Mental health in Kenya was not talked about enough, but I can see that there are many conversations being had, and I am happy to see growth in the mental health industry in Kenya.



4.What does a typical day look like in the life of a life coach? And who coaches a life coach? Where do you go when you need coaching or comfort?



A typical day for me consists of taking care of my body and mind first. Then I start sessions. I wake up reasonably early in the morning - at about 6 - and I work out. This can be either lifting weights or going on a bike ride. I fuel my body with healthy food, and I often do a 10-minute yoga or meditation session before showering and starting my life coaching sessions with my amazing clients, who I see growth in every week! To wind down at night, I read a book before going to bed or watching a show that I enjoy for about 40 minutes. If I didn’t manage to meditate in the morning, I would do so in the evening. And, of course, I make sure to keep fueling my body throughout the day! Keeping hydrated and eating several healthy meals, too.

I have a business mentor from who I can seek guidance from. I am also very fortunate to have family and friends with whom I can share my experiences and confide in. In addition, I also take time for myself, in nature or at the beach. I find this to be my solitude, and it is a way for me to rest and reenergize my mind, body and soul.

5. What, in your definition, is a balanced life? How important is leisure in this balance?And do you think people give enough time to rest and leisure? Why are we so obsessed with overworking?



A balanced life in my definition, is paying attention to the five predominant areas that I mentioned earlier. Giving equal amounts of energy and time to those aspects enables individuals to feel at peace and lead a happy, successful, and purposeful life. It is very important to prioritise leisure in your life and that is why one of the five aspects that I target is social wellbeing. We must remember to work hard but also remember to celebrate ourselves, enjoy our life in positive ways and celebrate the people that are important to us.

In my experience, there tends to be two extremes: on the one hand, some individuals overwork, and on the other hand, individuals prioritize leisure. This brings me back to my balance point, where all aspects are important and should be a priority. We tend to overwork ourselves because the harder we work, the more money we will have and the more we will enjoy ourselves. Still, as I mentioned earlier, it is essential to achieve a balance of the five pillars that my company is built on.

I believe that everyone is entitled to live a balanced life. Through a little bit of guidance and support, this is achievable.