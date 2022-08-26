Take 5 with Sunny Dolat

Sunny is an independent curator, cultural producer, and creative director based in Nairobi. His art practice, as in the projects When We Are/When We Are Not and the fashion book Not African Enough, centres black people’s lives and experiences. He voyages into contemporary Kenyan fashion, exploring wider issues regarding Africa’s place in global cultural debates and dialogues.

1.What does it mean to be an independent curator?

In the context within which I operate, a curator is a person who is responsible for establishing a narrative and perspective of an exhibition – this usually includes the selection of artists and works for the said exhibition, and can extend to acquisitions, spatial design, and flow of the exhibition. An independent curator is essentially a freelance curator, who isn’t attached to a single institution.

2.How does one become one, and when did it occur to you that this in itself could be a career?

I’ve been developing my curatorial practice for quite a while now, starting back in 2016 when I was involved with the Fashion Cities Africa exhibition, which was shown at the Brighton Museum (UK), and which toured to another three museums across Europe.

Fashion Cities Africa was really my introduction into curation for fashion. It opened a new way of narrative building around fashion which was more cerebral and academic, which I found a lot more compelling. My practice has continued to grow steadily with subsequent exhibitions, such as the International Fashion Showcase in London (2019), Beyond Expectations which took place at the Institut Suédois in Paris (2019), and Give Dem!, which showed at Droog in Amsterdam (2020).

There’s a couple of ways to become a curator – there’s various courses that one can take, ranging from art histories to specific curatorial studies, but there’s also possibilities of learning via apprenticeship at museums or similar institutions, or even working with or under other curators.

3. Tell me a little bit about your latest project and why you feel like this is an important step for you – or is a career really a series of important steps?

I was a part of the curatorial team of the Africa Fashion exhibition that recently opened at the Victoria and Albert exhibition in London, and runs till April 2023. The V&A is undoubtedly the leading design museum in the world, and has been a long-time favourite of mine. They are particularly well known for their fashion exhibitions, ranging from the stellar Alexander McQueen exhibition – Savage Beauty, to the more recent Fashioning Masculinities exhibition which opened earlier this year.

In their 170-year history, the V&A has never (until now) staged a show focused on Africa, or even objects from Africa. So this exhibition is quite historic and monumental, and has most certainly set a new standard for exhibition making around African fashion.

As someone who has visited the V&A multiple times, the opportunity to work with the institution itself was surreal. I agree that a career is a series of important steps; this year marks my 15th year working in fashion, and all the labour of those 15 years, both big projects and small ones, are what have led me here, you know?

4. What did you want to be when you were younger? And what do you think 10-year-old you would have been impressed by in your life today?

Oh gosh, I wanted to be so many things! Including a lawyer at some point, then a chef, and even a dancer… I eventually ended up with a Bachelor’s in Hospitality Management! I think 10-year-old me would be absolutely mind blown that a career in the arts could be successful AND rewarding. He’d also be amazed at the things we’ve accomplished. He’d be like, “How are YOU the person delivering keynote speeches?”

He’d be shook!

5. We keep saying that aspects of fashion, culture and art in Kenyan society are not really taken seriously – not in schools, not as creative jobs, and definitely not as life paths. Do you think this has changed since you were last in school?

There’s been a huge shift over the years in how careers in the arts are perceived. I certainly can’t compare it to how it was when I was in school. I believe this is in part due to the numerous creatives that we’ve seen build successful and profitable careers in the arts. This has gone a long way in dispelling the whole idea of art being limited to just hobby activities.