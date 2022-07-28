Take 5 with Fashion Designer Patrick Hawi

Hawi is a 27-year-old fashion designer based in Nairobi. He has been making clothes for roughly three years, but launched his brand ‘At Odds’ about a year and a half ago. If he were to describe himself in one word, he would say he is a dreamer.

He has a lot of dreams of things he wants to create within the fashion industry. He is also an Intellectual Property consultant. He always says fashion is his calling whereas Intellectual Property is his purpose, in terms of helping creatives maximise their creative output.

1. Do you prefer Patrick or Hawi? And is there any particular reason that you don't use Patrick on the onset?

I prefer being called Hawi. When I used to practice law full time, it was Patrick, and that’s what most people know me as within the professional space.

These days I use Hawi, even when I am doing professional work. The way I see it is that Patrick was a stage of my life where I was a student from high school to university. I was still uncertain of what I wanted out of life.

However, once I decided to fully pursue a fashion career, it became clear that Hawi is the man I aspire to be. A man who knows what he wants and is fully dedicated to achieving his dream; hence the rebrand.

2. Why the name At Odds? Also explain what made you base the brand in Nairobi, as opposed to Mombasa or Kisumu, for example.

The name At Odds is inspired by the brand’s mission to make people feel extraordinary when they wear our pieces. Our items are At Odds with what’s commonplace and in making them so, we are able to stand out from the masses.

This stems from our belief that to achieve greatness, one must be extraordinary in what they do, and the only way to achieve this is by being At Odds. There is no place like Nairobi.

Having lived in several cities including London, Geneva, Norwich and most recently Brazzaville, I have come to find that Nairobi is truly unmatched, and thus had to be our home base. The city is still very young and allows for room to grow exponentially, which is truly a blessing especially for a brand such as At Odds.

3. You have a new collection coming out on July 30. Where can we find it? Also, what inspired the collection?

Yesss! We have an exciting new collection Titled: DUNIA INA MAMBO. The items will be available on our Instagram page atodds.clothing and the link in the bio. We will also be part of the Karibu Nairobi Pop Up at the Nairobi Street Kitchen happening on July 31, of this month.

The collection consists of feel-good items that put the wearer at ease, because they look good, and they feel good. We used a range of very comfortable fabrics in our items and have mixed them with our staple Jackets to give them more of a personality.

The truth is we are living in crazy times but At Odds is here for you and can provide you with items that will uplift you irrespective of what’s going on in the world, hence the title DUNIA INA MAMBO.

4. How did you discover the difference between your calling and your purpose? Were you pursuing one, and then discovered the other, or how did that go?

I knew fashion was my calling because it’s something that comes to me naturally. I remember once having a dream of a jacket I made, and woke up in the middle of the night because I was so amazed bythe design.

It was at that moment that I knew that I wanted to create fashion items. I just did not know how or where to start. Discovering my purpose came to me unexpectedly. I was studying law but was so tired of it all and was ready to give up and do something standard like business.

But once I stumbled onto intellectual property law during my final year, everything changed. I was super intrigued by the topic and really wanted to use my knowledge of it to help creatives maximise their output.

5. On that note, what do you think artists and creatives neglect most about their own intellectual property? Is it that hard to guard yourself when someone wants to steal your name, or designs - has anyone ever stolen from you?

I think in Kenya, creatives don’t usually plan for their success and thus never secure or properly manage their Intellectual Property at an early stage.

As a result, once the money or opportunities start coming in, things usually start getting a bit tricky because the parties in question have not decided how the same will be managed. In the end you usually get a lot of falling out between creatives who were working together, and this is a real shame because it kills the art.

From a commercial perspective, no it’s not. You can simply register your brand as a trademark at the Kenya Industrial Property Office and you will receive the exclusive use of the name for a period of 10 years, renewable consecutively till you no longer want to use it.

The process can be very cumbersome and as such it is always best to use a specialist. When it comes to designs there are several options for protecting yourself against infringers. These include Copyright, and Industrial Design Protection. Both of these provide protection for different aspects of a design, and can be used simultaneously.

The beauty behind registering a design is that it provides a very strong case against any infringer who you may want to take to court for their actions. Someone stole my laptop recently at the Art Caffe on Rhapta Road. That was a very painful experience, because I had a lot of designs there. But I picked myself up, and I’m now saving up towards a new one.