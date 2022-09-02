Take 5 with Damaris Irungu Ochieng, author and content developer

Damaris Irungu Ochieng’ Is an international Emmy award winning writer (2012, for Shujaaz). Her accomplishments as a content developer, screenwriter and script editor saw her successfully steer 71 television movies of different genres for MNET Africa’s Magic Original Films project (Showmax).

She has also written several movies for the Nigerian market, worked on hit shows like Makutano Junction, Jastorina, Pray & Prey, Mali, Sue na Johnnie, Kona, Kina, and Crime and Justice. She’s also a script writing facilitator at the Multichoice Talent Factory EA and a former lecturer at Africa Digital Media Institute (ADMI). She runs her own Talent Campus every school holiday where she teaches children and teens on creative writing, filmmaking, and African storytelling.

She is also an alumnus of The Development Executive Traineeship by Realness Institute and Netflix (2021), International Writers Lab (2021), Talent Durban 2019 (Durban International Film Festival), and One Fine Day workshops. She recently wrote and published a book on writing: Get Writing, A Beginner’s Guide from Idea to First Draft.

1. Why did you not talk about your radio career in your bio? Also, how did you pivot from radio to television?

Perhaps because it left a bad taste in my mouth lol. I was made redundant at the tender age of 24 while working at YFM 96, now known as Hot 96. I had been hosting the breakfast show alongside Nonini. Anyway, I learnt a crucial life lesson from that: ‘never put your eggs in one basket.’ This has helped me many years later to never rely on one stream of income but on several because you never know.

I’m an outlier because I started my scriptwriting career at the perfect place, I was an actress on the set of Makutano Junction, coming from a journalism background, and I requested to be given a chance to try my hand at script writing. That’s how I got in. I had an opportunity to start my scriptwriting career on a set that had international scriptwriters guiding us through the process.

I love writing, and have always loved writing in whatever form. I wrote my first novel in pencil at the age of 9. By the time I realized what I had done, I was 12 and found the book but it was all faint content. I wrote solo verses, plays, and choral verses for my school - from primary school (Loresho Primary) to high school (Chinga girls). Writing is in my blood.

Also as someone with a young family, it’s the easiest for me to do. I don’t have to be on set from the crack of dawn to sunset. But I have directed in the past and will do it again very soon, my kids are now grown and bored with having me around too much haha!

2. You’ve done so much in a short period of time and worked with plenty of international organisations to bring the Kenyan film industry to a global level. What do you wish you knew before you started? Why do you think it is that Kenyan productions - like Supamodo, Nairobi Half Life, etc, are not as recognise on the ground, even with the level of quality they clearly have?

That no one owed me anything and I had to work hard by myself. At first I was lazy and only waited for what I’d be taught on writing by the script editors on Makutano Junction. Then something woke me up and I started to invest in books on writing which several years ago meant you’d send someone going abroad and wait for a couple of months for them to come back with them.

In short, no one owes you anything and you are solely responsible for your success or failure. Hard but true facts. I wouldn’t say they are not recognised. I believe they are, but to keep a conversation going, you have to stay consistent, which is what was lacking in the industry.

There would be one film release, then years before another one is produced from Kenya by Kenyans. Now we are seeing a lot more films, which are adding to the consistency needed to bring us in front of the faces of the rest of the world. Even for the local people, they have to see that consistency.

3. What are your thoughts on censorship? And should it be morally based - and on which Kenyan values, if any?

This is a hard and sensitive question and topic…I’ll simply say this, as an individual, you have to believe in something or you will fall for everything. As a family, what do you stand for? That applies to a country as well, who are we as a people and what do we stand for? In short, that’s my way of avoiding answering that question haha!

4. Do you think local film bodies can do more to organize themselves and protect the players in the game – for example, the Scriptwriters Guild, the Acting Guild, that should be standardising rates and advocating for their members? Do you think these work well in Kenya?

Yes, they can. At the moment there are no standard payment rates in the country and you can end up exploited. The working terms for writers are sometimes not favourable at all. Such guilds are important and need to have sharper teeth to be able to protect their members.

There are some organisations like the Kenya Film Commission who acknowledge the role the guilds play and are currently engaging them. Most other institutions including broadcasters seem not keen or sure where to begin in engaging the guilds. The guilds also need to step up so that they can all meet each other halfway.

5. Tell us why you decided to write a book and where we can get it. And how can young writers become better at what they do?

It is currently available on Amazon as a soft copy. For a hardcopy I’m currently hawking and in partnership with a courier company to do deliveries across most parts of the country. You can order by text or WhatsApp to the number 0707651546.

As a seasoned writer and someone who teaches scriptwriting I get asked lots of questions by aspiring writers and I decided to come up with a beginner guide on writing. I’m working on the second book:

‘Get Editing, A Beginner’s Guide from First Draft To Final Draft.’ Work at it every day. Don’t be lazy. Push yourself out of your comfort zone. Learn and unlearn daily. The moment you feel like you know how to write, grab a book on writing, or read a great script and you’ll know you always have something to learn.