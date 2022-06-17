Take 5 interview with Janice Rachel

Janice is a Kenyan female visual artist who focuses on mental health. Her art preaches the gospel of mental wellness through murals, paintings and charcoal work and art therapies. It also expresses how we ought to prioritise and normalise mental health care just as much as we do financial and physical wellness.

1. How did you become an artist and what art form do you predominantly use? Also, how did you decide that your focus should be mental health?

I can't pinpoint ‘how I became an artist,’ but I can say when I realised I had it in me. Because an artist is not something you become, it's something you already are, and you just nurture it out of you.

I mean, every child is born an artist, but just a few survive, haha!

I mainly do murals (pieces of art done on permanent surfaces, for instance walls, floors, ceilings), paintings (acrylic and watercolour), charcoal work and coffee.

However, that doesn't mean that I have completely locked myself out of any other art form, style or medium that exists. As a creative, I'm open to the constant change and growth that happens every day.

Therefore, as time goes by, I learn more new techniques, pick up some new ones and drop some along the way. I've always been passionate about mental health.

It is something which I think every living human ought to be passionate about, or concerned with, at the very least. Let's be honest here for a second.

We don't talk about mental wellness as much as we do physical and financial. We don't prioritise mental health care as much as we do physical. We still have an attitude towards therapy.

We're still dealing with social stigma when it comes to mental patients. We're all dealing with so much, mentally, but we won't even mention it out loud.

We 'tough it out' and act like we're okay but deep down, we know we could use some help. So I decided, you know what, let's be real here, because why not? And my art really came in handy.

Luckily for me, I have an educational background in Mental Health studies.

However, I wasn't planning to pursue my Sociology & Psychology degree as a career so I decided to gel the two (the education and the passion) into one unit, hence the Art Therapy programs.

2. Since you started doing your art, do you see a change in how people respond to the idea of mental health and wellness and has art helped you with your own personal peace and serenity?

Yes, since I started doing my art, with the focus of mental wellness, I can say that there's a change to how people view Mental Health.

A positive change. Personally, art has helped me with my own mental health, a lot. It's helped me nurse some of the deepest wounds I never thought I'd have the courage to even touch.

It's been very instrumental in my own healing, of those around me and my audiences' as well. And I'm intending to keep using it as a tool and a means of emotional, mental and psychological, spiritual, physical and social healing, across the globe.

3. How hard is it to make a career out of art in Kenya - what range of monthly income can you describe for other artists who are your peers? Do you think artists have to do multiple art forms (e.g. painting, events, photography, modeling all at once) to break even?

It's quite challenging to make a career out of art in Kenya. The creative scene in Kenya still has a long way to go in terms of visibility, inclusivity, and appreciation of art as a discipline.

I feel like, as a country, yes, we know the creative industry exists, but we act like it doesn't. Yes, we know artists also need to pay bills, but we constantly just want to overwork and underpay or fail to pay at all, in some situations.

Yes, there's so much untapped into & unnurtured talent, but there's zero effort put into changing that, except by the artists themselves of course.

Art is a very powerful tool. If utilised well, it can change the world into a better place, literally.

I wouldn't put a figure to what my peers are earning, or an average amount per month, because that varies, widely. I'd say, to be able to earn as an artist, you really have to go out of your way, just like in any other field of work.

Yes, artists have to do more than just one form of art to break even. I mean, what's the joy of putting all your eggs in one basket?

4. How do you find places to display your art? Also, where can your art be seen at the moment, and what is the theme of the exhibition?

You can literally exhibit your work anywhere. However, you have to ask yourself questions like: Who's my target audience? Where is this venue located?

What would it cost to get a space there? Would this venue have my target audience? How is the traffic here? Who comes here, to do what, when and at what times of the day? That way, you can be able to choose a venue wisely.

My art can be found on all social media platforms: @janicecreatives on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and TikTok, with the same handle.

In addition to that, I'm currently featuring in two exhibitions; the "Break the Bias" exhibition, alongside 40 other incredible artists across the city, courtesy of Usanii Mashariki Gallery, at The Waterfront, Karen; and the "New Beginnings” exhibition at Lava Latte on 209 State House Road, together with three other amazing artists.

This is Tipo Studios' first collective exhibition, hence the 'New Beginnings" theme. Tipo Studios is a collective that I'm a part of. Both exhibitions are running all June long.

5. How do you decide what is a fair price for your art? Is it the work you put in, or material, or level of difficulty of technique? How do you deal with people asking for discounts that are unreasonable or sound like they're putting down your work?

Price ranges from art piece to art piece. Depending on the art form, level of difficulty of technique, the amount of time it takes to get it done, medium used and size.