Take 5 interview with Eric Otieno Sumba

Eric is a writer, editor and political economist. His work has been published in numerous print/online magazines, including Africa is a Country, Contemporary And, Frieze, and Griotmag, where he is also a contributing editor. Additionally, he is a PhD candidate at the University of Kassel, Germany.





1. How did you start writing? How has your educational background helped your career path and what made you decide to do a PhD?

I started writing essays in university (if we ignore my stellar compositions from high school for a sec), but they were whack.

Then one of my essays called Fence Culture was published in an eBook in 2014 (Hakuna Matata: Security in Kenya by Brainstorm Quarterly) and I got curious about writing non-fiction seriously for the first time.

You would think academia helps you to become a better writer, but I think the opposite is true: most academic writing (in terms of style, flow and clarity) is actually pretty bad, to be honest.

In terms of the things I write about, my studies have definitely influenced the topics I am interested in and how I write about them to some degree, but a lot of it is just me: an idea comes, then I develop it over a few weeks and it becomes an article, essay, etc.

The decision to pursue a PhD was mostly a coincidence and ton of luck: a PhD scholarship opportunity essentially fell on my lap as I was writing my masters thesis and it would have been incredibly foolish to say no. My area of study is international political economy, which is a subfield of political science.

2. What do you think makes a good editor? And do you think grammar or talent is most important for a writer - I'm sure you've edited people before whose story you can see but the punctuation or diction just isn't where it should be...people always ask what makes a better writer (most people say reading) - what do you think makes one a better editor?

A good editor is a curious and patient reader first and foremost. For writers, grammar and talent are not really as important as you would think (there are proof-readers and copy editors for grammar, and writing coaches for talent).

The most important thing as a writer is finding a unique angle to say what you have to say. The job of a good editor is to spot that unique story and angle from the slightly scattered first draft. Encouraging the writer to explore that angle constructively makes a better editor than chastising the writer for poor grammar.

But don’t get me wrong, there’s a threshold that has to be crossed for all of this to apply, right? You can always tell when a writer has sent their best work, or if they only gave 50 percent and are aiming for feedback from you to improve their draft without wasting too much time and energy on it before knowing if it’s going anywhere.

3. In terms of political economies - what do you think is a more direct way for young people in Kenya to be more directly involved in politics and its economies? Many would say voting - but surely it cannot end at voting? Do you feel like there can be a change in our political futures, considering the pillaging that has already happened?

I think that our definition of politics is rather narrow as a country. I mean, even ‘siasa’ just has a negative connotation.

Brilliant scholars such as our very own Nanjala Nyabola and Joyce Nyairo have shown how digital culture (as depicted by the likes of #KoT), or even popular culture (from TV Series to music) have fundamentally transformed Kenya’s political cultures over the past few decades (see “Digital Democracy, Analog Politics” by Nyabola and “Kenya @50” by Nyairo).

So, I think it’s about the youth creating the future they envision, despite all the drawbacks of doing so in a country like Kenya. The very idea of creating as the youth will always be political, because the median age in Kenya is 20 years old, so the wazee will always feel slighted.

If we find new ways of talking about politics and political history (like the sheng podcast series untileverypod.com) in Kenya, I think we can mobilise these new generations. I'm also thinking about this guy who posted a hilarious Insta or Tik Tok video of himself calling the IMF and trying to cancel a loan on behalf of Kenya.

That’s the kind of thing that gets the youth talking about the debt burden, for example. As long as the pillaging is ongoing, it is always a good time to stop it, and raising awareness is crucial for that to happen.

4. You have written before about the delayed Covid-19 vaccines finally getting to Africa, how access delayed is access denied.

Do you think that this is also reflective of how the so-called first world looks at Africa - even in terms of giving visas, down to the neo-colonialism in Nairobi, for example, which has led to Kenyans being denied entry or given segregated entry into places of recreation? Can that change?

Now, that’s another can of worms, but just to link to the previous question: the Pandora Papers scandal showed us that for every million leaving our country, there is a million arriving somewhere, right?

So we can only understand these issues in relation to the world order we find ourselves in. This world order does not serve us, it was never designed to serve us: we were not even a country when the ‘rules of the game’ were being written so it really comes as no surprise.

These things can only change when we decide enough is enough; remember Biko Zulu’s piece “Visa Denied”? That’s the energy! Calling out racist nonsense when we see it.

I encourage our government to do so as well, there is literally nothing to lose, what are they gonna do, deny us visas? Si that is already happening! Bottom line, racism and coloniality (what many call neo-colonialism) are things that are deployed strategically.

If we think we can overcome these things without a strategy, the joke is on us. But even before we decide what strategy we should use, I think calling a spade a spade always goes a long way. Kenyans can be loud and rude - that is, until a mzungu enters the room.

5. What are you working on at the moment - whether a concept, an article or a book? What are you trying to capture with your next work of art?

Well right now finishing my PhD is obviously my first priority. But, an essay of mine is coming up on Issue #5 of Lolwe, which is an amazing Pan-African literary magazine everyone should check out, this month.

It’s about my first time in London, and touches on visas, colonialism, some family memories, and some of the other stuff we have discussed.