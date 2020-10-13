1 You do a lot of philosophical writing on your blog and Facebook page. Is this because of your educational background?

“Philosophical writing” sounds so grand! The articles are just bits and pieces I get from my personal studies, education, work, and daily observations. Life is a series of negotiations and we constantly have to rethink the positions we hold. I use social media to diarise the changing shapes in my mind. I also try not to take myself too seriously. To laugh at oneself is healthy.



2. What kind of writer are you?

Writers are defined by their products or the identities they want to present in the market. You can be a short story writer, a novelist, a poet, a playwright, a historian, a biographer, or any combination. One can add a geographical identity, like a Kenyan, South African, Nigerian, African, European writer, or a cultural identity like Luo, Irish or Yoruba.

The identities can be further dissected to feature ethnicity, religious belief and sexuality. These levels of differentiation are endless, and they only serve a branding and marketing function.

I think of myself as a poet, short story writer, and essayist. Or just a writer. I can be differentiated as a Kenyan writer or an African writer in a foreign market. I know writers engage in jocular albeit bemusing intellectual debates on this matter in festivals, but I don’t take them seriously. It is usually just a tactic for surviving the boredom of droning conversations before beer time (chuckles).



3. Why do you think collectives often fall apart even after starting off so well?

This is an interesting question, but it is not a unique problem. People come together only when they are convinced that they are more likely to achieve their goals in collaborations rather than as individuals. Collectives in writing suffer from two main problems.

One is when the interests of individual members conflict with the collective goal, or when members prioritise their personal interests. The other problem is what philosophers called “the free rider problem”. Free riders are those who want to benefit from the collective efforts but don’t make proportionate contributions.

The solution is to reduce or eliminate free riders by building institutional structures to create order. I would advise new collectives to build structures that ensure every member does their share of the work.



4. Are there bodies that are meant to protect Kenyan writers and their livelihoods?

Professional bodies help only when a profession is standardised through curriculum, examination, certification, and licensing. This is the basis of regulating rates. But who is a professional writer? That’s a difficult question. If a writer provides professional writing services, they should establish their rate, incorporating the costs plus a profit margin.

The cost is derived from the perceived value of the work, the hours put in, and a fraction of other expenses such as rent, computer, internet, and electricity.

A writer can only charge what a customer is willing and able to pay. You can charge what you want, but it is the customers that ultimately determine the market price. Writers can come together and form a professional organisation to standardise the meaning of professional writing, but this is quite difficult in the age of the internet.



5. What are you working on at the moment?

I am writing an authorised biography of a prominent Kenyan and I should have a manuscript by the end of the year. I also have a poetry manuscript which has gathered dust, sadly, for three years, an incomplete short story collection and an abandoned novel.