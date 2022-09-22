T5 with Thomas Seward

Thomas Seward, 19, popularly known as Tyse, is a fashion and editorial photographer who was selected by Vogue as one of The Next Great Image Makers, being the youngest entrant in Africa to do so, this year.



1. Congratulations on making it to Vogue’s list. What does that entail, exactly? Has this brought you more recognition, or business?

Thank you very much! The list is generated from the PhotoVogue Global Open Call, an event designed to highlight the next generation of emerging fashion photographers. Highly respected persons in the global fashion industry are tasked with collectively reviewing and selecting candidates who demonstrate proper understanding of their work, and impeccable skill.

To be shortlisted – let alone being selected – one has to submit a photography project, or a collection of images that creatively portray the qualities of high-level fashion photography. This development has certainly brought me more recognition and stability as a practitioner in the Nairobi creative and social scene, but on the business side of things, time will tell.



2. Did you study photography formally? What do you think is the best way to learn it? What attracts you most to fashion and editorial photography?

I’ve taught myself almost everything I know in terms of technique, but I had to learn the importance of consistency and dedication from the people I around me, be it family, friends, or fellow artists. I believe the best way to learn something is to teach yourself first, so that you can craft your own individually unique vision and approach to your practice, as opposed to relying on other people’s eyes perspective. Today’s creative industry is in need of bold and unique perspectives that challenge modern norms and cultural views like never before, and I think the positive influence of the internet has greatly helped such developments to flourish.

Fashion and editorial photography is a genre I hold very dear, since it is effective in showing contrast between the image subject, and the outfits they wear, along with the environment they inhabit during a specific moment. What attracts me the most about the genre is freedom. I can be bold with my concepts, and as a result, I have built my own signature style.



3.Who do you look up to in the industry? Who would like to work with?

I greatly respect Staice Shitanda. From him I learnt the difference between only being a photographer, and a photographer with an artistic eye. He has a particular style that totally stands out in Kenya and beyond. Locally, I would like to work with Patti Endo. He fearlessly crosses artistic boundaries and still sticks to his personal style. I would also like to work with pgLang on a series of comprehensive editorials. pgLang is a production company run by Dave Free, a widely acclaimed video director, and his creative partner, Kendrick Lamar.



4. On your Instagram, you also say that you are a cinematographer. Is this a world that you would like to explore, or are currently exploring? What's the last piece of film/art you watched that you felt like had amazing cinematography?

A while back, my friend and I discussed the importance of film in today’s world, and whether I should contemplate delving into such an impactful medium of the arts, and we came up with the thought that since one frame speaks a thousand words, how more magnificent would it be if we can increase it to twenty-four frames per second, making it to be twenty-four thousand words per second (twenty four frames per second is the standard rate of recording in filmmaking)? So yes, it is definitely a world I would like to explore in greater depth, and are currently exploring.

The last film I watched that really inspired me was the visual accompaniment to American artist Solange’s latest album, 'When I Get Home'. The visual and storytelling aspects weave well into the source project, from the clean zoom transitions, to the metaphorical devices Solange incorporated to give the project a life of its own. Truly inspiring.



5. How do you prepare for shoots? How do you motivate yourself to prepare for shoots when you're not feeling particularly creative or inspired - what gets you going again, or helps you push through?