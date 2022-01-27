T5 With Shilla Visavadia

By  Abigail Arunga

  • The creative process of coming up with new techniques, how you conduct the entire surgery from opening to closure.


  • Sometimes you have to get innovative in the theatre due to limited resources. All that is an art, unconventional yes, but art regardless.


  • When I’m not working a shift, I’m painting. This was really hard to do during internship, so I didn’t really paint for a year.

1. When you say self-taught, do you mean YouTube taught or an apprentice in a workshop? How did you discover your interest in art?
By self-taught, I mean a lot of trial and error and the occasional YouTube tutorial. I have always been naturally inclined to the arts and crafts from childhood. I was always the one in class who was called to draw diagrams and participate in anything art related and I loved it.

