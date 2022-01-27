T5 With Shilla Visavadia

1. When you say self-taught, do you mean YouTube taught or an apprentice in a workshop? How did you discover your interest in art?

By self-taught, I mean a lot of trial and error and the occasional YouTube tutorial. I have always been naturally inclined to the arts and crafts from childhood. I was always the one in class who was called to draw diagrams and participate in anything art related and I loved it.

2. Many people say medicine is a science and an art. As someone who is both, do you find that to be true? And where do you find the time to do it all?

Yes, I believe it’s true because as much as medicine has its roots in evidence-based science, there’s a skill to applying that knowledge. Honing that skill is art because not all patients will present to you like you were taught in textbooks. I also think surgery in itself is art. The creative process of coming up with new techniques, how you conduct the entire surgery from opening to closure. Sometimes you have to get innovative in the theatre due to limited resources. All that is an art, unconventional yes, but art regardless. When I’m not working a shift, I’m painting. This was really hard to do during internship, so I didn’t really paint for a year.

3. What made you decide to go into your chosen medium of art and expression? Is there any other type of art you’re interested in exploring?

My chosen medium is oil paints. The main subject of my paintings is the ocean and all the colours it comes with. It’s heavily influenced by my hometown of Mombasa where I was born and brought up and the coastline from Lamu to Diani. I’m always in awe of the ever-changing ocean, and moving away from it has inspired me to capture its beauty, mystery, and calmness. It has become a form of therapy for me (medicine is tough!) and I hope to instil that serenity in my paintings. I’ve explored several mediums prior to settling with oil paints as my medium of choice. If I were to go back in time, I would give resin art another try.

4. How hard is it to sell your art, especially as someone who’s a bit younger in the industry? Do you find that people have an interest in the kind of art you do? Is it ever something you would like to do full time?

It’s really hard to sell art in Kenya. In fact, most of the clients who buy my art are people who live abroad. Maybe it’s because I haven’t really gotten an opportunity to display my work in a physical exhibition. As of now, I showcase my work on Instagram (find me @shillavisa).

Yes, people have an interest in it and I hope it will grow as I paint more and get better at it. I would love to paint full time mainly because I enjoy it very much and secondly because being a medical doctor in this country is frustrating, considering the incompetent health care system and toxic medical culture, but that’s another topic. I have met some incredible people in my short career as a doctor and honestly, I would still practice medicine for charity.