T5 with Sakina Mirichii

Sakina is a multi-hyphenate professional in the film and theatre space with 13 years’ experience. She is a writer with the Africa Theatre Magazine and co-founder of Sanifu Productions. Most recently, she was Assistant Director for Nyanga: Runaway Grandmother — A Kenyan Opera.

1. Your new play will be running for two weekends in February. What draws you to projects, especially reinterpretations of abstract themes such as the Bible and fantasy?

Spread Your Garment Over Me is a series of monologues from women in the Bible. That fact that it purely features female biblical characters is a big deal because most of them, such as Ruth and Esther, have just a few sentences or chapters dedicated to them, while male biblical characters have so many more details captured in their stories. I love that in this show the women are powerful, funny, seductive, vulnerable and still graceful. I love the challenge of performing these pieces after being away for a while, and also the chance to work with such a talented cast under the capable direction of Dr Julisa Rowe. Reinterpretation or not, I think any actor who is interested in growing their craft wants something with layers, a story with a bit of meat on its bones. This show ticks those boxes for me.

2. What exactly is involved in a Kenyan opera? Do you only cast people who can sing, or they have to be able to sing opera? How did Kenyans receive it? Have you always wanted to be a director?

Runaway Grandmother was my first experience with opera. I had only ever heard of the Phantom of the Opera. By the time I was joining the team, the singers had already been cast. For an opera, you do have to be able to sing, preferably trained in classical music. However, we had a mix of classical singers, choral singers and music students at the university. It was very well received, considering that it’s not a common genre locally.

About directing, that’s a complex question for me. I like writing so that’s where I gravitated to after acting, then went into the nitty-gritty of production, mostly stage and production management. I really enjoy the behind-the-scene aspect of making sure things work seamlessly.

My directing experiences are a mixed bag. I think confidence is the first requirement, followed by skills. Oddly, I find it easier to direct children. I’ve done it for schools, church and a children’s home.

3. With 13 years in theatre and film experience, there must be a lot that you have seen that you would like to change or improve. How do you think the industry can be further uplifted?

Progress has been made in certain areas but we have a long way to go. It is sad that many artists are languishing in poverty and addiction because they can’t earn a living from art. Efficient groups would ensure better working conditions and pay for their members. If we had strong welfare groups for content creators, content buyers and broadcasters would be forced to spend respectful amounts of money on local content. We need more artists in our governing bodies, people who understand where the shoe pinches. When we have qualified people of integrity heading our industry, it will only be a matter of time before things turn around.

4. There is a multitude of shows on Kenyan screens right now. What are you watching? And how difficult is it to switch from stage performing to film?

I haven’t had time to watch anything as I am preparing for my show, but I plan to catch Season Two of Crime and Justice. I literally live on YouTube, so web series are my preferred pastime. I would recommend you try Wembe Squad and This Thing Called Marriage.

Actually, I do find the switch challenging, firstly because I wouldn’t describe acting as my primary talent (even though it’s how I got into the industry). Secondly, because I am an introvert, the spontaneous nature of stage acting is quite nerve wracking for me. At least in film you can get another take to give your best.

5.There are so many writers in the Kenyan space today, yet it seems we produce so much less written work than our South African and Nigerian counterparts – less novels, less awards won, less popular magazines. Why do you think this is? Are Kenyans really averse to reading?

We just lack a clear cultural identity. Think about it, what makes Nigeria or South Africa stand out? Their tradition, ethnic languages, music, and cultural dress – these are clear identifiers. Now think about Kenya. What can you say is uniquely Kenyan? We are fertile ground for start-ups and a haven for expats because we are cosmopolitan, literally ready to absorb and adapt to everyone, which can be a good thing, but at what cost? We take pride in how well we speak English and look down on people who have even a hint of mother tongue slipping through. The steady decline of our identity then filters down to the content we produce, which looks like everyone else’s and nothing like ours. What is ours?