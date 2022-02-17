T5 with Sakina Mirichii

By  Abigail Arunga

Writer

  • We just lack a clear cultural identity. Think about it, what makes Nigeria or South Africa stand out?


  • Their tradition, ethnic languages, music, and cultural dress – these are clear identifiers. Now think about Kenya. What can you say is uniquely Kenyan?


  • We are fertile ground for start-ups and a haven for expats because we are cosmopolitan, literally ready to absorb and adapt to everyone, which can be a good thing, but at what cost?


Sakina is a multi-hyphenate professional in the film and theatre space with 13 years’ experience. She is a writer with the Africa Theatre Magazine and co-founder of Sanifu Productions. Most recently, she was Assistant Director for Nyanga: Runaway Grandmother — A Kenyan Opera.

