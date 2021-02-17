T5: With Michael Kimanthi

1. How did you settle on We Are NBO as your brand name? What inspires your pieces?

That name is an ode to our Nairobianness. Those who live in this city often have the grit required for success and creativity. With minimal governmental or infrastructural support, we manage to carve out entire industries using whatever is available to us. Our products really are a result of that. Testing out what is possible and executing tasks even with limited resources.

2. For how long have you been running the company and what are your biggest challenges?

We started a little over a year ago, and the biggest challenge has been Covid-19 and the unexpected changes that we witnessed in the retail sector. There was a period during the initial lockdown when we did not sell a single item for more than two months.

3. Is the government doing enough to help artisans like you?

The government has not really provided enough support for startups like mine directly. However, there have been efforts from various government-led initiatives that have provided entrepreneurial training and support to creatives. This has been useful especially for the artisans we work with.

4. Which new frontiers are you planning to explore with the company? What should we expect?

We are always testing the limits of what can be done locally with brass and the tools we have. We are about to launch our new collection which will be an exploration of all possibilities. Our pieces will certainly grow bolder and more exploratory over time.