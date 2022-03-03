T5 with Jesse Itemere

Jesse Itemere describes himself as the kind of creative who ‘brings together things that are not naturally brought together, who creates from existing systems.’ For the next five years, at least, he sees himself as a graphics designer who presents brand experiences that are lively in a way that is different from the traditional



1.Describe yourself in three lines…

I am a creative thinker with cross disciplinary experiences in social sciences and the arts. Meticulous and curious in thought, which means I thrive in situations where creative boundaries don't exist. I strive for excellence in my work and hope to inspire through every project I'm involved in.

2.Why are you so specific in your art? What are some of the podcasters and musicians you've worked with?

I find it difficult to create novel ideas from scratch. However, bringing ideas and things together by identifying patterns, which as a result creates new experiences, comes naturally to me. This is the same for art, where bringing images together to create unique pieces felt like a better way to apply my skill set. I have worked with up-and-coming artists in Nairobi, including Veronica Mmari, Blocka Beats and Vandrel, as well as personal brand work for Terembe Cherono and Radio 254.

3.Where do people learn to be good graphic designers? Is it about practise, education of apprenticeship?

I think it can be a combination of different things. Everyone's experience is unique. For me, continuous practise and application means growth, and collaboration means I'm exposed to things I don't know especially when my counterpart has a different style or is more experienced than I am.

4.When you participated in the Artcaffe competition that was looking for designers to create the artwork on their takeaway merchandise, did you participate before or after they offered a cash prize? Do you think exposure is ever enough of a prize?

I participated in the competition before they offered any prizes. Though in response to your question on exposure, I feel that where possible, brands should always aspire to offer more than just exposure, especially where the creative output will have significant reach. An artist's confidence and self-worth should come from the knowledge that they can pay their bills from the work they do.