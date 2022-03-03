T5 with Jesse Itemere

Photo credit: Pool

By  Abigail Arunga

Writer

What you need to know:

  • Kenyan art is in a great place. Our artwork is bold, unique, diverse and it tells our story, a Kenyan story, in a way that is globally palatable.


  • I do believe that the industry can be better supported by recognising the value that creatives bring and more importantly, having that translate to monetary incentives for creative output.

Jesse Itemere describes himself as the kind of creative who ‘brings together things that are not naturally brought together, who creates from existing systems.’ For the next five years, at least, he sees himself as a graphics designer who presents brand experiences that are lively in a way that is different from the traditional
 

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.