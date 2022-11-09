T5 with Gathoni Kimuyu
What you need to know:
- The fact that a lot of things we watch are now accessible on our phones has changed the game and I cannot wait to see where we will be in the next five years.
- However, I wish the international pay per view platforms trusted Kenyans enough to let them tell Kenyan stories the Kenyan way.
- Adaptations are good, but, let’s tell Kenyan stories too and consider putting our artists on royalty programmes so our work doesn’t just disappear after an episode or two.
Gathoni Kimuyu is a producer, writer, actor and digital content creator. She was part of the team that created the immensely successful stage production Too Early For Birds, whose editions are all based on Kenyan history. She is also the official voice of Safaricom’s Zuri.
1. Too Early For Birds is back and you're knee deep in rehearsals. What does being back with the gang feel like?
Words cannot explain how happy I am to be back in this space. I feel so alive and free. I love to create but most of all, to be around creatives is so fulfilling.
2. You are writing and producing the show. What can we look forward to?
Everything is different. It doesn’t follow any theme, and the audience should expect a lot of music, laughter, deep sighs, and tears. The rehearsals keep catching me off guard, because it’s a different kind of feeling to see a story you’ve written come alive on a stage.
3. Tell us about becoming the official voice of Zuri. How did you get into voice acting?
People have said to me for years that I have a voice for radio, and while I love radio, it just never seems to come to me.
When I got confirmed for the job, I didn’t think it was big because the person didn’t explain the magnitude of the responsibility. I thought it was a one-time thing. I was out of Nairobi and when I got back, the deal had been sealed and we recorded the first ad. We argue that Kenyans don’t have an accent but I like to think I have one of the heaviest Kenyan accents - which brings trust to the Kenyan audience when I speak.
4. How do you determine how much to charge clients? What guides your rate card?
My rate card is guided by my experience and the value I add to a brand. Influencers need to trust themselves and the work they do, and then they’ll be able to ask for their worth.
5. The Kenyan film industry is going through drastic and wonderful changes. What do you think this period means for the industry?
Screen and stage acting in Kenya is at a super exciting stage. The fact that a lot of things we watch are now accessible on our phones has changed the game and I cannot wait to see where we will be in the next five years. However, I wish the international pay per view platforms trusted Kenyans enough to let them tell Kenyan stories the Kenyan way. Adaptations are good, but, let’s tell Kenyan stories too and consider putting our artists on royalty programmes so our work doesn’t just disappear after an episode or two. Special shout out to PhilliTV for telling Kenyan stories for Kenyans and actually taking those very stories to the audience. That is the beginning of the future and it is actually bright. While content is king, the audience is the throne.