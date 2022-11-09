T5 with Gathoni Kimuyu

Gathoni Kimuyu is a producer, writer, actor and digital content creator. She was part of the team that created the immensely successful stage production Too Early For Birds, whose editions are all based on Kenyan history. She is also the official voice of Safaricom’s Zuri.

1. Too Early For Birds is back and you're knee deep in rehearsals. What does being back with the gang feel like?

Words cannot explain how happy I am to be back in this space. I feel so alive and free. I love to create but most of all, to be around creatives is so fulfilling.



2. You are writing and producing the show. What can we look forward to?

Everything is different. It doesn’t follow any theme, and the audience should expect a lot of music, laughter, deep sighs, and tears. The rehearsals keep catching me off guard, because it’s a different kind of feeling to see a story you’ve written come alive on a stage.



3. Tell us about becoming the official voice of Zuri. How did you get into voice acting?

People have said to me for years that I have a voice for radio, and while I love radio, it just never seems to come to me.

When I got confirmed for the job, I didn’t think it was big because the person didn’t explain the magnitude of the responsibility. I thought it was a one-time thing. I was out of Nairobi and when I got back, the deal had been sealed and we recorded the first ad. We argue that Kenyans don’t have an accent but I like to think I have one of the heaviest Kenyan accents - which brings trust to the Kenyan audience when I speak.



4. How do you determine how much to charge clients? What guides your rate card?

My rate card is guided by my experience and the value I add to a brand. Influencers need to trust themselves and the work they do, and then they’ll be able to ask for their worth.