T5 with DJ Absolute

DJ Absolute, also known as Fred Musoga, is a disc jockey and co-host of the Sugar and Spice show on Spice FM.



1. When did you start deejaying? Do people usually start through apprenticeship after interest, or are more people going to schools now? What schools would you recommend?

I started deejaying at an early age. I was actually a bedroom DJ. Professionally, I started in 2011. Most disc jockeys usually start with an interest in music which they then build into a unique skill that can help them earn a living. Yes, currently, more and more DJs are embracing formal education, and many are investing their time and money to join DJ schools. Some of the schools I would recommend are Scratch Events and Nickdee DJ Academy.



2. You present a show on Spice FM. How did you get into radio? What was the journey like?

I used to mix music for Homeboyz radio when a good friend of mine was a presenter there. Later, I got to meet many other radio personalities and was once invited to become a regular DJ at Nation Media Group’s Easy FM. It was a night show. After Easy FM, I applied at Spice FM and made a few music mixes for them. I did the interview and passed and the rest is history.





3. In recent times, there has been a lot of focus on DJs’ mental health. Some have died by suicide, others have been shot while on the job. Is there a cooperative or union that caters to DJs’ welfare?

DJs do endure a lot of stress. I have been through depression myself but thankfully I was able to get help through counselling. There is an association that was being worked on for DJs’ welfare., but it is yet to be launched officially. Once it is operational, I believe we shall be able to better handle some of the challenges that DJs go through. As of now, we support each other by regularly checking up on each other and also recommending good counselling centres for those who need them.





4. Popular DJs seem to have a lot of power in terms of determining what is played on radio, and many DJs have been accused of being gatekeepers. What do you think is the best way around this challenge?

Yes, it is true that a lot of gatekeeping happens, not just here, but internationally. However, things have improved a little due to the presence of a vibrant social media where artists can showcase their musical talent without needing the help of DJs or mainstream media. Now, artists can release their music more conveniently and the public can also access it more easily. We should come up with laws to protect artists from exploitation of whatever kind and from whichever sources, whether from the media or from high profile DJs. This should involve all stake holders. We need to find a way of doing away with the so called “gatekeepers.”