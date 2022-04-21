T5 With Diana Odero

Diana Odero is a writer with several bylines in lifestyle, business, and travel publications who lives in Nairobi. She is very passionate about seeing her fellow women succeed and has spent the majority of her career writing about women who are doing amazing things. In her most recent work, she contributed to a third of the articles in the fourth edition of the non-fiction anthology Goodnight Stories for Rebel Girls: published internationally.



1. How do you get your writing gigs? Do you find freelancing easier or harder than a regular day job?

I get most of my writing jobs via word of mouth, and referrals from friends, family and former colleagues. I also apply for jobs in the traditional way, always praying for a call back. Sometimes I’m lucky, but most of the time…not so much.

Yes, freelancing is much harder than a nine-to-five job because you can never get comfortable. You are always chasing the next job or chasing a cheque, or both at the same time. It is harder because things are always uncertain. That lack of stability forces you to work twice as hard as those who are employed.

2. How did you get to contribute in Goodnight For Rebel Girls?

A friend of mine from college saw on Instagram that his friend was looking for a writer from Africa, and he recommended me to her. His friend just happened to be the editor of the Rebel Girls book. I’m not sure if I should call that coincidence or luck or both, but that’s really how it happened - a simple direct message on Instagram!

3. What do you think is your greatest struggle as a writer?

Believing in myself. I tend to think my work isn’t worth reading or paying attention to and because of that, I sometimes fail to put my best foot forward. I sometimes comfort myself by telling myself that no one may actually even read my work anyway. But then again, I know that a writer always has do their best. You never know who will see your piece, read it and like it. I definitely need to work on this.

4. What's the last book you read? Do you believe a writer has to be an avid reader to be good at their job?

The last book I read was Misfits: A Personal Manifesto by Michaela Coel. It’s a small but powerful book. I don’t believe you have to read to write, although reading can be useful in the writing process. It helps you understand different writing styles and different voices. Some people can create a style and a voice all on their own without having read a book in years, so no, you don’t necessarily have to be a reader to be a writer. I used to think people need to read a lot to be able to write but I’ve been proven wrong many a time!