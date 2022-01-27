T5 with Dan Kahia

Dan Kahia is a musician, gospel minister, music trainer and entrepreneur. He has released two studio albums: Cheza Ngoma and Sitasahau. His upcoming album will be a live recording titled Confident. Dan’s music is a blend of African sounds with influences of reggae, jazz, pop, and gospel.



1. Now that you are working on your third album, in what ways do you think the local gospel music industry has changed since you released your first album?

There is a rise of praise and worship music, which is fast becoming mainstream, unlike the situation a couple of years ago. This means more songs played in the media are coming from the church, which is a good thing. It means there is credibility in the message, and accountability from gospel musicians. Also, the quality of production has really grown.

2. What inspired you to record a live album at this time?

I am a huge fan of live music, especially live worship music, and I have always envisioned doing live recordings. Confident is just one of many to come. But, I went through a rough patch a while back and was able to write quite a bit. I believe the songs are the testimony God gave me to share with others, and with the help of my team and band (Vipawa Vya Sifa), I was able to polish them and record the live album. It takes a lot of work to do a live recording, and a good amount of resources, but I have a really supportive team of friends, and a supportive church at Membley Baptist.

3. What drew you to gospel music in the first place? Do you think there is a battle between gospel musicians who only listen to and perform gospel music, and those who listen to all forms of music?

I have always felt at home when singing gospel. In the first band I started, we played all genres of music. We played in a number of secular events but I knew my heart was in gospel. It’s more than the music. Gospel is my reality. I sing what I have experienced. I primarily sing about the gospel, but that doesn't mean I can’t address other issues with my music. Most people identify me with gospel music, especially worship music. I don't think it’s a battle, it’s really about assignment. I believe you can serve God beyond the four walls of a church, just like any other vocation. But again, the Bible says, “You shall know them by their fruits”.

4. What has your entrepreneurial journey been like? Why did you decide to also become an entrepreneur, and why do you think that has become so attractive for Kenyan youth?

Mine has been a learning curve. I have been involved in TV production, events management and advertisement. The creative economy is just gaining ground, and anyone working in that space knows how challenging it has been, especially over the last two years post pandemic. But, things are looking up. I run Vipawa Vya Sifa, and one of the things we do is train children and young adults in music and playing instruments. Most young people are motivated to get into entrepreneurship by the possibility of financial independence. There are some who have opted for it because they have the passion and acumen for it, but most youth are pushed into business by lack of employment opportunities.