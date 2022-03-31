T5 with Bryan Ngugi

Bryan Ngugi is a communications practitioner currently exploring the world of gemstones and jewellery after attending one of the world’s most prestigious gemology schools, the Gemological Institute of America.



1. You started in PR and ended up in gemology. How did this happen?

If you were to tell me three years ago that I would be a gemologist, I would laugh so hard because not in my wildest dreams did I ever think this could be my life, but I love it here. After practicing PR for five years, I desired to be a career diplomat, and for this to happen, I had to get my foot into government. So I got a contract in 2017 at the Ministry of Petroleum and Mining as a communications expert, where my interest in gemstones began.

The ministry wanted to start a gemstone value addition centre in Taita Taveta County and needed officers to kick start the project. I warmed up to the idea, and off I was to start my new life in Voi town. While working and living in Voi, a town that credits its growth to the trading and mining of gemstones, I began researching and learning about these gifts to humankind.

2. How did you know which school to go to, and what does the course entail? Who advised you on what to do?

Google is man’s best friend. In May 2018, I began googling the top gemological schools globally. I still have the notes I made about the industry during that research period. It is my constant reminder of the endless possibilities in life. Having studied in a public university in Kenya, the gemology school fees were ridiculously high – one of the schools charges up to Sh3.5 million ($35,000)! Considering my financial situation at the time, these figures were laughable. The next step was to find a scholarship. I was lucky to find the Gemmological Institute of America (GIA), the world’s foremost authority on diamonds, coloured stones, and pearls.

I applied for the Graduate Coloured Stones programme with the Bangkok Campus as my choice. I was sure that living, travel, and visa expenses in Asia were manageable compared to New York or London. Furthermore, Bangkok is a global cutting and trading hub of coloured stones. My application was successful, and I was awarded tuition fees of about Sh2.1 million ($21,000).

The programmes entailed daily identification of gemstones with a minimum requirement of correctly identifying at least 1,860 gemstones within six months. The final exams requirement was to identify 20 randomly sampled stones correctly.

I did not have anyone to guide me. It was a scary journey as I had to put all my savings into this new venture, having no idea where I would end after finishing school as my time at the ministry had ended. I am glad to have found a soft landing. I call it the power of the universe aligning as I got my current employer while in school.

3. What gems are found in Kenya? Where can they be found? How does one know which are reputable gems and which are not?

Taita Taveta County is one of the rich areas in coloured gemstones such as ruby, tsavorite, tourmaline, garnets, and spinel. We also have aquamarine from Embu, rubies from Garba Tula and Baringo, sapphires from Turkana. The Association for Women in Extractives and Energy in Kenya (AWEIK) hosts an annual jewellery and gems fair in Nairobi. This is an avenue where the public can see some of the gemstones mined in East Africa and get to learn about the industry.

All gemstones are unique. However, they all vary in how they interact with light, durability, colour, clarity, rarity, and history. All these factors affect their price, availability, and desirability. For instance, tsavorite garnet, a green gemstone discovered in 1967 and exclusively mined in the Tsavo region in Kenya and extending to Tanzania, is a thousand times rarer than diamonds or emeralds, which have been in existence for centuries. Their historical context makes them command a higher per-carat price than tsavorite, a rarer gem.

4. Will you ever go back to PR? How would you encourage someone who is trying to pivot into a new career?

PR is a science and an art that everyone knowingly or unknowingly uses in their daily lives because communication is at the heart of human existence. Therefore, my background in PR and communications is vital in whatever industry I choose to pursue. Change is the only constant thing in life, and we must constantly evolve. I encourage us not to think rigidly about our careers. Just because you studied one thing doesn't mean it is the only field you can thrive in. You will be surprised by what more you are capable of, so long as it brings you contentment and fulfilment.

5. There has always been discussion about how the diamond industry is not ethical, and millions of children suffer and die from the exploitation that this industry causes. What are your thoughts on this? Would you chastise people (like Beyonce) who wear blood diamonds?

The coloured stones mining industry is dominated by artisanal and small-scale miners (ASMs), unlike the diamond industry, which is mainly in the hands of big corporations. This makes it a bit more challenging to ascertain the source of the coloured stones as these exchange hands a lot (sometimes more than ten people) in the value chain before reaching the consumer. Nonetheless, more brands are now increasingly conscious of the sources of stones they use and aim for ethical and sustainable sourcing.