T5 with Barbara Wanjiku Njeri

Barbara Wanjiku Njeri is the founder of Kucoshi, a Kenyan interior decor brand. The company designs beautiful and vibrant art decor pieces from environmentally sustainable materials. She is also one of the Top 12 finalists in the Colours From Africa Incubation Programme.

1. What informed the decision to start a whole decor line in 2022? Was there a gap you saw that you thought needed to be filled, or the end of the pandemic presented the perfect opportunity?

I am a maximalist who was having a hard time finding home decor items that showcased my personality. I found it hard to connect with the plain one-dimensional colour pallets and styles of modern interior décor that have been popularised, and largely cater to minimalists. I started the business as a personal project to have decorative items that catered to my need for individualistic self-expression. I created my first collection, which was an expression of my interests, in July 2022, after attending a three-month Business for Creative Women workshop sponsored by GIZ and HEVA.

Our society has been greatly influenced by so many cultures, and the result is that we have watered down our individual style. I create artistic items that help people connect to their individuality and help them curate an authentic, vibrant, and beautiful living space.

I’ve always been an artist, having been taught how to draw by my grandmother at the age of five. Over the years, I’ve explored different mediums, from upcycling glass bottles, creating interior decor pieces for offices and mall spaces, and teaching art classes to kids. The pandemic gave me the opportunity to restrategise and explore more that I could do in the art space.

2. You’re raising money for Kucoshi at the moment. What is this money going to be used for and why do you think your message is important enough to attract funding?

The money will be used to cater for operational costs and market research of the artistic, pre-colonial styles of Kenyan tribes for a project I call Colours Through the Tribes. Some of it will be used to purchase raw materials and cater for labour costs. I work with local artisans such as pottery makers, and I want to give them access to a larger audience. The rest of the money will be used for branding, marketing, and advertising.

My goal is to create art pieces for the non-conformists – the lovers of vibrant colours and bold details who want to curate a personal and authentic experience in their living space with respect to our Kenyan culture. Those of us who want to go back to our roots. I want to honour our heritage and also help people learn more about their cultural background through art.

3. How did you get into the Colours From Africa inclination? Is it easy to come across arts opportunities, or does it take a little more work?

I came across the Thundafund call out for the Creatives Incubation Programme on their social media pages. I sent in my application and the rest is history. You have to actively be on the lookout for opportunities. Many of them are available online on different social media platforms. You have to know where and what to look for. Second, your networks (friends, family, coworkers) matter. They can connect you to the opportunities. I always receive links to opportunities they think would suit me. Lastly, the opportunities tend to be seasonal. Most of them are available from the second half of the year although it is still possible to find some at the beginning of the year, so to take advantage of these opportunities, you have to plan your work and activities around their calendar.

4. What prompted the move for sustainability - especially in a world that often only pretends to be sustainable? What makes Kucoshi different?

My education and work background are in Environmental Planning and Management. I have a great interest in merging my passion for art with my knowledge on environmental conservation. I have the tools and knowledge to create an environmentally sustainable brand. In the past, I have worked with upcycled glass bottles.With Kucoshi, I am taking this further. Currently, I use biodegradable materials such as reeds, compressed banana leaves, recycled wood, and locally sourced clay as the base for my artwork. That’s where sustainability comes into place, using readily available materials that don’t require chemical processing and don’t harm the environment.The next step for me is to source for or find a way to create environmentally sustainable paint. As we all know, the paint we use are from plastics and oil. So, finding a way to get paints that last and do not harm the environment will go a long way in making Kucoshi an environmentally friendly and sustainable brand.

5. What are you working on currently, and what is the inspiration behind it? What have you learnt from your art this year?

My current project is called Colours Through the Tribes. It is a journey through the art styles, colours, and patterns used by our ancestors in the precolonial times that showcased their identity. It will involve the creation of different art pieces (canvas, clay, winnowing trays, recycled wood) whose designs will emulate the designs of the different Kenyan tribes. Each tribe will have its own line of designed products, depending on their personal styles. It will be my contribution to the preservation of the Kenyan cultural heritage. It will also be a platform to educate people on their cultural heritage and foster cultural appreciation.