T5 interview with Yafesi Musoke

Yafesi Musoke is a screenwriter, TV show host (Best Of, on NTV), actor, emcee, voice artist, comedian, and former radio presenter. He has scripted over 400 episodes of local TV programmes, and is also a cast member of the popular improv comedy team, Because You Said So.



1. Your latest short film, A Guide to Dining Out In Nairobi, is hilarious. How has the project been received? And is that portrayal of Kenyans accurate, in your opinion?

The director of the film, Hugh Mitton, directed two TV commercials I acted in six years ago, and he liked my performance. A few weeks later, he told me about a comedy project he was working on. At that time, all he had was an idea, which he shared with me. The following year, he was ready to film, so we went for it. For the past three years, that short film has been screened in Europe, South Africa, and the US, as well as at the Nairobi Film Festival.

It has only recently been made available online in Kenya. AGTDOIN, as we call it, has been received really well, winning a number of awards including the Best Comedy Award at the San Jose International Short Film Festival last year. Regarding portrayal, the film doesn’t take itself too seriously, and the characters are fun to watch because they are relatable. A lot of the street scenes weren’t even choreographed or scripted, so the interactions and reactions from the people you see are real.

2. BYSS is taking a small break. What will you be pursuing during this break? What do you enjoy most about improv?

Actually, BYSS (Because You Said So) is not taking a break. After eight years, the host, Jason Runo, is taking on more of a production role. But the madness continues in December! Generally, we (the cast members) still pursue the regular stuff. I host a Sunday night TV show on NTV, and my wife Joyce is the director of a feature film we wrote, titled MONO, which we hope to release during the long school holiday.

The thing about improv is it forces you to be present and engaged at all times, both with the audience, and with your fellow cast members. The show can go in any direction in the blink of an eye. That improves your ability to interact with people and adapt, but most of all, when a punchline lands as it should, unscripted and unrehearsed, the satisfaction is indescribable.

3. Comedy in Kenya has grown in leaps and bounds. What would you like to see more of? Which comic stars do you admire?

There are so many types of comedy, and comedians only get better by actually performing in front of audiences. And I don’t just mean live audiences. Scriptwriting, directing, and production are all channels that can showcase comedy in creative ways. I would like to see more growth in satire, and more nuanced comedy, which, fortunately, is already happening. I am a big admirer of comics like Trevor Noah, Leanne Morgan, Michael Jr and Michael McIntyre. Locally I really like Ty Ngachira, Jackie Vike and Padi Wubonn.

4. The Kalasha awards are coming up. How important are awards to the industry, and what do you think of the censorship that KFCB regularly tries to enforce?

Awards are a simple way of showcasing only a portion of what is out there. Not every potential award-winning project is submitted in a given year, so some do miss out. There is not as large a volume of submitted work (filming is really expensive in Kenya), so sometimes you find competing projects that should ideally be in separate categories. Awards can be good if the recognition translated to the filmmaker or content creator being able to create more and grow (like cash prizes, sponsorships, or film grants). Every filmmaker, actor, and artist desires recognition and appreciation, and the profile of the Kalasha Awards is good for this.

About KFCB, I think any properly rated film should be screened before an appropriate audience. Audiences are intelligent. The animosity surrounding censorship was a result of what artists felt was an overstepping of the KFCB mandate and a duplication of roles with KFC (Kenya Film Commission). It can be easy to hide behind a phrase like “African values” or “Kenyan values” without having a proper conversation about what that means. I have my own opinions about what our values really are, but that’s for another interview. KFCB’s role is definitely important, but most Kenyans probably don’t know what that role is beyond censorship, so it always appears punitive. Perhaps they could consider an image rebrand or an education campaign.

5. You wear many hats in this field. Is that due to your passion for the job or because it is hard for creatives to have just one job? What do you wish you had been told about money when you started out?

The many hats I wear complement each other, because an artist is not a job description, it is who you are. Even when working in formal office jobs, I was frequently asked to emcee, make presentations, and perform at office events. I tend to avoid the word ‘passion’ when talking about creativity or the arts, probably because it has been used in the corporate world as an excuse or leverage for exploitation.

Growing up, I never met anyone who understood or could articulate a sustainable and profitable business model for the arts. And because the arts tend to have low entry barriers, the perception is that it doesn’t take much to be a professional artist or creative, and that dictates how compensation is negotiated.