T5 interview with Wendy Kathambi

Photo credit: Pool

By  Abigail Arunga

Writer

What you need to know:

  • My workdays are different since I work in shifts. Normally, after reporting to work, I sign in at the locomotive dispatch office where I receive the required working tools.


  • From there I proceed to do the preliminary locomotive inspection before starting the locomotive engine and conducting airbrake and electrical tests.


  • After confirming that everything is in good condition, I proceed to the station, guided by the rail signals for locomotive and rolling stock coupling. 

Wendy Kathambi Kagendo is a Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) Passenger Train Locomotive Driver, and TikTok content creator. 

