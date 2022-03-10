T5 interview with Wandiri Karimi

Wandiri Karimi is a musician and intellectual property lawyer. She was introduced to music at the age of six and has been an active musician ever since. She has studied classical and acoustic guitar and for over two decades, has played in several countries at concerts, auditions, TV shows, workshops, and festivals. She is the founder of The Women’s’ Orchestra.

1. Who introduced you to music? What instrument or what kind of music did you start with? How many bands and singing groups have you been in?

I was in Kongoni Primary School and the Kenya Music Trust was running a scholarship programme for students in public schools to learn music. My elder brothers were in the programme and they brought music books home, so I learnt the basics. The programme started with Recorder and Theory and so I learnt about Classical music. I sat my first Theory examination at age six and I remember people in the examination room marvelling at how young I was, but to me it was not strange. It felt just like learning the alphabet and numbers. I have read music as long as I have read English and I am grateful for what that scholarship opportunity did for me.

When I got to high school, I played the piano because I could already read music, but I had also been given a guitar as a gift by my father and brother, so I learnt that on my own until I started classes at the Kenya Conservatoire of Music when I was 22. I have been in several ensembles. In high school I was in the choir and after that I focused on being an instrumentalist because at that time, there were few women instrumentalists and I wanted to be different. I was a member of Zikiya Kenya and Kachumbari Seven bands, which were groups that focused on experimental music fusing African instruments with Western ones. I was also in Ma3, a now defunct Afropop band.

2. What motivated you to create the Women's Orchestra? Why Women's only? What about the Kenyan music industry did you think needs the addition of a women's orchestra?

When I started playing guitar in bands and ensembles, the first assumption was that I was a singer. At that time, female instrumentalists were rare. The next assumption would be that I was too good for a girl. I had to be really selective about the places I performed at and the bands I was part of for my own safety. This was before more women entered the creative scene.

In 2016 I approached Keziah Ntwiga, who at the time was the only woman conductor in the orchestra industry, and together we decided to create an all-women orchestra. All players and the leadership team is comprised of women, but there are some men who work with us behind the scenes conducting workshops, helping with the setup and arranging music. The music industry has come a long way and there are a lot more opportunities now. However, the landscape is still male-dominated, and there is need to create spaces where women can express themselves freely.

3. What is the one thing you think creatives really need to know about intellectual property? What got you interested in intellectual property law, and how does it marry into your career?

There are different facets of IP and it is important to know the definitions. It is good for musicians to have conversations around resources when there is still no money on the table, because conflict can be enhanced by the availability of resources. I knew while in law school that I needed to put my passion for music and my study of the law together to make my career fulfilling. I had the opportunity to study my Master’s immediately after my pupillage, and Intellectual Property Law to me seemed the ideal course to study.

4. What do you listen to when you're feeling sad?

It depends on the kind of sadness. Sometimes I turn to upbeat feel-good music from my favourite artists and dance, other times I prefer deep, meaningful music, so I sit with my guitar and write. Some of the songs I have written have come about this way. I like musicals too. My music playlists are very eclectic but they all have guitar in them.