T5 interview with Wandiri Karimi

Photo credit: Pool

By  Abigail Arunga

Writer

What you need to know:

  • There are different facets of IP and it is important to know the definitions. It is good for musicians to have conversations around resources when there is still no money on the table, because conflict can be enhanced by the availability of resources.


  • I knew while in law school that I needed to put my passion for music and my study of the law together to make my career fulfilling.


  • I had the opportunity to study my Master’s immediately after my pupillage, and Intellectual Property Law to me seemed the ideal course to study. 

Wandiri Karimi is a musician and intellectual property lawyer. She was introduced to music at the age of six and has been an active musician ever since. She has studied classical and acoustic guitar and for over two decades, has played in several countries at concerts, auditions, TV shows, workshops, and festivals. She is the founder of The Women’s’ Orchestra. 

