T5 interview with Toni Kamau

  • We have such a wealth of talented, hardworking independent filmmakers.


  • What we need is a robust policy framework that encourages content creation, investment, local consumption, and export, because we have a wealth of diverse stories to share with the world.


  • I love working with talented film teams and telling stories that challenge the status quo, or uplift historically marginalised voices.

Toni Kamau is an Emmy, PGA and Peabody nominated producer and founder of We are not the machine, a production company that highlights stories of outsiders, rebels and changemakers. His recent projects include the award winning Softie and I am Samuel. Toni is committed to ensuring proper representation of the Kenyan film industry at the global stage
 
1. I'm curious about the name We Are Not the Machine. What’s the story behind the unusual name?
I am a huge fan of people who are not afraid to question the status quo - and We are not the Machine speaks to that.

