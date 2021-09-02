T5 interview with Tetu Shani

Photo credit: Pool

By  Abigail Arunga

Writer

What you need to know:

  • There is an advantage in knowing how to play an instrument, understanding the theory behind that instrument, and why certain things work or don’t work.


  • There are some brilliant artists out there who do amazing things without knowing exactly why or how they do it.


  • Training in music is good for any musician, just like everyone needs to know basic mathematics. You don’t have to, but the journey might be harder if you don’t.

Tetu Shani is an award-winning singer-songwriter, live performer, and one of the most prolific Kenyan recording artists in recent years, with over 30 singles and two EPs. He was accepted at Berklee College of Music in 2014 with a scholarship to study performance, but turned it down to ‘build an ecosystem for alternative musicians in Nairobi’.

