T5 interview with Tetu Shani

Tetu Shani is an award-winning singer-songwriter, live performer, and one of the most prolific Kenyan recording artists in recent years, with over 30 singles and two EPs. He was accepted at Berklee College of Music in 2014 with a scholarship to study performance, but turned it down to ‘build an ecosystem for alternative musicians in Nairobi’.

He has since been featured on CNN African Voices, has performed on Broadway in New York as part of the children’s musical Tinga Tinga, and is a playlist curator on Spotify

1. Your most recent accomplishment is having your music on Season Two of the Netflix series, Blood and Water. How did you do that?

Generally, shows have a music supervisor who is responsible for selecting the music that fits the themes or scenes of the production. They find music for their shows through various ways. Obviously, a music supervisor can’t listen to all the music that exists in the world, so sometimes they depend on publishing companies to help them make selections.

My song Watch Out got onto Blood and Water through a music supervisor called Mpumi, who has been my friend for a while. She has always loved my music and this just happened to be an opportunity for her to place one of my songs. Typically, you don’t have to compose new music for a production.

2. You turned down a scholarship to build an ecosystem locally. How is that going for you?

It is working out so well. I call it a pipeline of discovery. It is the answer to the question: How do I get my local shopkeeper to discover an artist like Olivia Ambani or Karun or Ayrosh? I am a playlist curator, so I’ve curated a playlist called Alternative Kenya which currently has about 2,600 followers. I’ll be having a radio show on August 31 called Alt Kenya Radio which will showcase not only the music on the playlist, but also the stories of the artists who create the music. After that I want to organise a festival that will showcase the artists that have been featured on the playlist and on the radio show. Essentially that’s the ecosystem I have in mind. Ideally, it would be amazing if this thing could expand and one day even morph into a festival featuring artists from all corners of the continent, but for now I am highly prioritising Kenyan artists.

3. How essential do you think formal training in music is? How do you manage the business and talent side of your music career?

It depends on what you’re trying to do, the genre, and the music you are creating. I would say there is an advantage in knowing how to play an instrument, understanding the theory behind that instrument, and why certain things work or don’t work. There are some brilliant artists out there who do amazing things without knowing exactly why or how they do it. Training in music is good for any musician, just like everyone needs to know basic mathematics. You don’t have to, but the journey might be harder if you don’t.

I study a lot. I read articles on music business, watch YouTube videos on the same and listen to conversations between music stakeholders. You just have to stay abreast of whatever is happening in the music business.

4. What do you think the local music scene will look like post Covid-19?

I feel like festivals, the likes of Blankets and Wine and Koroga, will take a backseat for a while. I believe audiences will move into smaller spaces. House concerts are going to become a really big deal. The live performances won’t really move online, but the larger outdoor events will be phased out and replaced by smaller, house concerts.