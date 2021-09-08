T5 interview with Ranja Mistari

Photo credit: Pool

By  Abigail Arunga

Writer

What you need to know:

  • Most rappers today don't follow the rules and stereotypes that surround some genres.


  • There are no longer any rules. Music is for us to express ourselves. It is the same way people think a rapper should have chains, act crude and use unconventional language.


  • I'm following none of that.

1. You are aged 22 and you say you've been doing music for five years. What inspired you to get into music?
I started recording when I was still in high school. I was quite a mischievous boy, and that made me change schools so many times. I remember writing rhymes on my mathematics book and later performing them at events when schools closed. When my mum had enough, she sent me to a school in the most interior part of Kajiado, which is where I finished high school.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.