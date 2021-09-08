T5 interview with Ranja Mistari

1. You are aged 22 and you say you've been doing music for five years. What inspired you to get into music?

I started recording when I was still in high school. I was quite a mischievous boy, and that made me change schools so many times. I remember writing rhymes on my mathematics book and later performing them at events when schools closed. When my mum had enough, she sent me to a school in the most interior part of Kajiado, which is where I finished high school.

Music has always been in me, only that it took time to manifest. When I was 10, I somehow knew I would be a rapper, but I never used to practice or write. I can't exactly tell you what inspired me, but we're here now!

2. Your music seems to be predominantly gospel-based. How do you control the sometimes violent nature of hip hop?

Most rappers today don't follow the rules and stereotypes that surround some genres. There are no longer any rules. Music is for us to express ourselves. It is the same way people think a rapper should have chains, act crude and use unconventional language. I'm following none of that. My hip hop music paints a picture of hope and faith in Christ, and highlights real issues - like my recent single, Superhero, that speaks about governance in our country.

3. Tell us about your EP. When will it be out?

The EP is called MOAN (Man On A Mission). I was to release it on my birthday month in July, but it takes a lot of work, patience, and resources to put quality content out. So, I have been in the studio working tirelessly, and I'm hopeful it will be out before the year ends.

One thing I forgot to mention is that on most weekends, I do performances, and by God's grace, I have a good audience here in my hometown Rongai, so most of them know all my songs. It’s time to give them some new stuff in bulk. I also have a lot of friends on radio who have been playing my songs, and now they demand consistency.

4. What is your mission?

My mission is to live truthfully. I want to bring down walls, slay giants, inspire, and most importantly, paint a picture of faith and hope in Jesus to anyone who listens to my music. I want to be able to proceed without anyone's approval, but with confidence. There was a time my mic was turned off as I was performing at a church somewhere, and the MC said that I was desecrating the altar with worldly music. I want to show those people that every sound is from God. Who has the authority to measure what is worldly and what is not?