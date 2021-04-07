T5 interview with Queen Arrow

Photo credit: Pool

By  Abigail Arunga

Writer

What you need to know:

  • For a long time, the society has perceived gaming as an idlers’ activity, or for people who don't know what to do with their life, or that gaming is a preserve of the wealthy (due to the high cost of consoles and games).


  • As for the female aspect of it, women have been made to believe that technology is a preserve of men, so women who enter this male dominated space are often frowned upon.

Sylvia "QueenArrow" Gathoni is a professional Tekken player and content creator currently signed to UYU. She is currently a final year law student at the Catholic University of Eastern Africa.

