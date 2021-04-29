T5: Interview with Precious Narotso

Precious Narotso is a self-taught visual artist specialising in illustration and animation. After seeing very little positive representation of Africa in the media growing up, Precious took it upon herself to change the way Africans are perceived. Her work aims to create an immersive world featuring vibrant characters with exaggerated features expressing themselves through pattern and colour.





1. At what point in your life did you decide to be an artist?

It is a funny story, but it must’ve been September last year. I found myself staring for a long time at a piece I had made. Up until then, I had never really taken time to appreciate my art. I just used to create something before moving on. When I realised that through words I could recreate worlds, carve my own culture and have my own voice, I knew I was doing something right and that I had to continue doing it.

2. Tell us about some of your favourite projects….

I got to illustrate some packages for Footlocker Europe’s internal seminar. They gave me a lot of creative freedom and I got to create work that fused 90s American hip hop culture with African culture with the support of a talent management agency. I felt that my perspective was respected and valued, and that it resonates with many people. I also really enjoyed illustrating for The Nest Collective’s illustrated book on short LGBTQ stories. It was the first time I had ever illustrated a book, so I felt a little intimidated. I liked how the project challenged me to get out of my comfort zone.

3. In your opinion, do schools nurture art or do they stifle it?

I attended many different schools and fortunately, art was valued in all of them. I got introduced to graphic design in high school and it was my gateway to digital illustration. However, I am aware that art isn’t always taken seriously in schools, and this breaks my heart. There are seven billion people on this planet, so not everyone can fit into the neat traditional career boxes. You can imagine the self-esteem issues that come when you know what you’re good at is not valued. We need to change this mindset that traditional careers are the only ones that bring financial stability, or that they are the most respectable or valued. Art and entertainment have great value in everyone’s life, so let's invest in the creative industry so that we can export art content and create more jobs instead of telling children that they will not succeed if they follow their passions.

4. How do you survive during this pandemic when clients take their sweet time paying for projects?

I get asked all the time what else I do or when I’m going to finish my commerce degree so I can ‘get a proper job’. I even have strangers giving me unsolicited career advice in fields I have no interest in. I try not to take it personally, but it can get irritating to have a job and still be pestered like that. It is certainly possible to make a living off illustrations, but it helps to have more than one stream of income. Apart from my day job, I also run a merchandise shop where I sell prints of my art and other accessories like t-shirts and bags (Instagram @shopndraws). It is also important to have knowledge on personal finance and financial discipline because in this field, you can get a lot of money at once, which means you might have to pay your bills months in advance. I am still learning.