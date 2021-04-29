T5: Interview with Precious Narotso

By  Abigail Arunga

  • I am aware that art isn’t always taken seriously in schools, and this breaks my heart.


  • There are seven billion people on this planet, so not everyone can fit into the neat traditional career boxes.


  • You can imagine the self-esteem issues that come when you know what you’re good at is not valued. We need to change this mindset that traditional careers are the only ones that bring financial stability, or that they are the most respectable or valued.

Precious Narotso is a self-taught visual artist specialising in illustration and animation. After seeing very little positive representation of Africa in the media growing up, Precious took it upon herself to change the way Africans are perceived. Her work aims to create an immersive world featuring vibrant characters with exaggerated features expressing themselves through pattern and colour.

