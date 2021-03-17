T5 interview with Polaris

Pauline Ayuko, aka Polaris, is a Kenyan singer/songwriter and afro-pop artist. In 2013, she formed the pop girl-band KIU, and later became one half of the pop R&B and Rap duo Likkle Pantheon. The duo’s debut mix tape Lap is out on various platforms.





1. In your experience, which is easier? Being part of a group or being a solo artist?

Hahaha, hard to say. My time as a solo artist has been easier because I am directly responsible for any choice I make, and it is easier to be accountable and to make decisions because I am totally in control. It is a new territory for me, and I am enjoying it. On whether or not we will reunite as KIU, well, you never know what might happen. Things change and life has a way of surprising us. I wouldn’t totally rule it out, but for now, I don’t think there will be a reunion.

2. Tell me a little about your new music and why you decide to partner with Luki...

Luki (@lukithemonster) is, in my opinion, one of Kenya's best rappers, and we have been besties for a long time. Creating a group project just came naturally because we were both in music. We named ourselves LP (Likkle Pantheon), and our first project was the LAP mixtape.

We both believe in the power of collaboration, so we created the group to create for ourselves a safe space to create content while being free to pursue our solo interests. It has been a very good experience and I cannot wait to see what else we come up with.

3. You sent South African DJ Prince Kaybee a video of yourself singing to his beat and he liked your delivery. Tel us about that…

To be honest, I did that because I was really tired of waiting for the industry to notice me and my work. I became really impatient and realised that there was no savior coming. I realised that I could succeed by myself, so I put the video up with the aim of drawing attention to our mixtape, but that song sort of took a life of its own.

I felt a bit unprepared at first, but the process of working with Kaybee has been amazing. The publicity has been a bit unsettling because I am not used to all that attention, but I can't wait to see what the song can do.

4. How would you describe your style of music? And who are you listening to and loving at the moment?

I would describe my style as a mixed bag. I love Pop, because that is the identity I intend to nurture. I am also listening to quite a bit of afro house, so who knows what I will do next? Ha! Right now, I am obsessed with Sage’s recent project Jungle Trap. I'm also listening to Karun, Xenia, and Suraj, Winyo and Kato Change. Internationally, I'm listening to Doja Cat, Chloe and Halle, Tiwa Savage and Simmy.

5. Apart from Prince Kaybee, who do you dream of collaborating with?