T5 interview with Olivia Ambani

Photo credit: Pool

By  Abigail Arunga

Writer

What you need to know:

  • Songwriting for me is like therapy. I process so much of my thoughts and feelings when writing. It’s like I’m making a diary entry or writing a letter to myself.


  • I also freestyle a lot when I am songwriting and the act of creating without a filter truly makes me happy and free. That’s how I wrote all the songs on my album. 

1. You released an album during the pandemic. How was that for you?

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.