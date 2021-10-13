T5 interview with Mumbi Maina

New Content Item (1)
New Content Item (1)
Photo credit: Pool

By  Abigail Arunga

Writer

What you need to know:

  • Working on any set, be it local and international, can feel extremely intimidating.


  • One can argue that it’s more so on international projects because of being in new territory and the immense pressure that comes with that but, it all still boils down to one’s self-belief.


  • You won’t always have the support you need. Not everyone will understand what you’re doing.

Mumbi Maina, an actor, has starred in local and international film projects since 2009. She is best known for her role as Zakia in Netflix's sci-fi show Sense8, and her upcoming role in the fourth Matrix installment, the Matrix Resurrections

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.