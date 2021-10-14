T5 interview with Michael "Smallz" Munyoki

Photo credit: Pool

By  Abigail Arunga

Writer

What you need to know:

  • As an actor, it isn’t easy to get work, because there isn’t a lot of work.


  • Then, the projects that exist are hard to get into because producers aren’t willing to trust new faces.


  • You have to give your blood, sweat, and tears for years before a producer bets on you.

Michael “Smallz” Munyoki is an actor who is keen to show the world what Kenya is really made of. Michael is also a director, and background actors’ coordinator. He has worked on projects such as Groove Theory, Waliobaki, Chini ya Mnazi, Trap House, Maempress, Sue na Johnny, Varshita, Njoro wa Uba, Auntie Boss and Crime and Justice. He dreams of one day making the local film industry the greatest in Africa

