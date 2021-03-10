T5 Interview with Melissa Mbugua

Photo credit: Pool

By  Abigail Arunga

Writer

What you need to know:

  • A good podcast is one that presents a fresh, authentic perspective that grips me as a listener.


  • Authenticity is key. When people listen to podcasts, they do so in solitude, but afterwards, they want to be able to discuss some of the issues raised with others, or to have an internal conversation about it.

She is a social innovator committed to shaping the African urban culture. She enjoys the outdoors, discovering new cultures and connecting with new people. Melissa is a co-director of the Africa Podcast Festival

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.