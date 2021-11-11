T5 interview with Manasseh Nyaga

By  Abigail Arunga

Writer

What you need to know:

  • I took a break because I was frustrated. I was getting too many auditions and no bookings.


  • I was in a phase filled with self-doubt. I also needed to sustain myself in this big city so I went into a different field for a while.


  • I came back after doing my personal mental health work, polishing my craft, and rebuilding my confidence.

Manasseh Nyagah is an actor. He was first cast as an extra in  the hit series Changing Times nine years ago, which set the ball rolling. After taking a break for two years in 2014, he featured in TV projects like The Trap House, Varshita, Uradi and most recently, Famous, which is currently showing on Showmax

