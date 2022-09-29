T5 interview with Kari Mugo

Kari Mugo is a freelance writer who is pursuing an MA in Creative Writing at the University of Cape Town. As a communications and media consultant, she supports the work of agitators, dreamers and social justice workers, and believes that a more equitable world for marginalised and underrepresented groups and communities is possible. She currently works at the Mawazo Institute

1. For how long have you been a freelance writer? Does it pay the bills?

I have done it for seven years now, after quitting a toxic job. I almost always have to seek out additional income, mostly through communications consultancy gigs, to sustain myself. That said, I think the creative economy landscape has changed positively over the last 10 years. The internet, rise of new media platforms, and the uptake of smart devices has offered me additional means of getting my work out there, and allowed me to subsist as a freelancer.

To make money as a freelancer, you have to pitch, pitch and pitch. Get your stories out there. I have had to accept that rejection is a normal part of the process, and it helps you learn how to tell a good story. When you’re pitching story ideas to an editor, you learn how to better connect with your readers. You become a better writer. You also have to know your voice. What is it that you are passionate about? Or that you know really well or are curious about? A good understanding of this will guide you to the right readers and platforms where you can tell your authentic stories.

2. What do you think are the key barriers to achieving equality?

My definition of an equitable world has been informed by my own experiences as an African, Black, woman, migrant, and queer. I know from history that people are not viewed as equal. Therefore, I refuse to accept that this iteration of the world is the only available option to us. It is too inadequate.

What stops an equitable world? Patriarchy, capitalism and religion. It sometimes feels as though there is too much to be done, but whenever I start to get that feeling, I return to a conversation I had over a decade ago with one of my undergraduate professors. At the time, I was waking up to the situation in Palestine and the oppressive conditions that people in the Gaza strip were living under. I felt depleted. How could an apartheid state, in this day, thrive? My professor, who had been exiled for his activism against the apartheid state in South Africa in the ‘80s, assured me that the world had, for a long time, been a difficult place to live in.

If I got caught up in the despondency, he told me, I would lose the ability to act. He told me that creating positive change is long term. It can be difficult to see it when you are staring at the enormity of the problem, but in our small acts, all of us, we keep moving the needle forward.

3. Do you think formal education is important for writers?

I’m in my second year at UCT where I am working on the manuscript for my first novel. I studied economics and political science in undergraduate, which means the only things I knew about writing were derived from composition and insha classes, and general essay writing in college.

Because of this, I felt as though I didn’t have the requisite skills to write, which is what has been feeding me over the last seven years. I needed to feel more confident in my craft, and that is what my Creative Writing programme has offered me. It has also given me the opportunity to steer my writing in a new direction. I am learning how to tell the stories I really want to tell when no one is looking, and I have all the resources at hand. I have also gained lots of helpful tips on writing, the biggest being, just write already.

4. How can Kenyans be more active citizens?

I am cultivating a stronger voice to speak about global issues, which are the same issues that Kenya faces. What buoys me, however, is the way Kenyans use digital spaces as venues of protest. We are brilliant at online protests, understandably because in-person protests continue to be dangerous. In 2020, I remember attending a Saba Saba rally in the CBD and getting violently teargassed by police even before we could assemble for our march. It was horrible. Thankfully, digital spaces are harder to disrupt. There is no fast way out of our problems. We require a multi-generational solution.