T5 interview with June Gachui

June is an award-winning musician. She sings, acts both on screen and on stage, and is a bilingual MC. She has performed live in the US, Australia, UK and France, and graced TV screens in films like Project Daddy and Nairobi Half-Life. She was a judge in Kwaya and Tusker Project Fame auditions.



1. You recently released a new single, and you're one artist in Kenya who consistently releases singles. How do you do it, especially with so much on your plate? Do you prefer singles to albums, and why?

Ory Okolloh recently defined those who, like me, apply and earn from various skill sets as being ‘diverse in the way we apply ourselves because we have range.’ So, to answer you, I make time for the things I love and care about. Music is actually a necessary fix for me, a dose of vital oxygen that helps me maintain balance, so I have no choice but to create it, perform it, share it and listen to it.

Currently, I prefer writing singles because of the season I am in. The album Twenty Years was a timely reflection of a series of events that significantly shaped my life and it was the right time to release both those events, and the music. Now, I am in a more exploratory space. I am not yet sure what direction I want to go musically, so I am enjoying experimenting with more sounds and genres, and collaborating with different musicians and producers.



2. You've just joined Capital FM radio. Do you think it's important for artists to get into places like these so they can lift others up? Did you ever have to pay to have your music played on radio?

Yes. I think it is imperative for us musicians to have allies in the media who can share new local music of all genres and help grow our audience and our repertoire. I personally have never been asked for money to have my music played, and I am grateful that we now have more streaming and other digital platforms where artists can share their music and earn. They no longer have to rely fully on radio. My music is not mainstream. I'm well aware of that so I target my audience predominantly through live performances.



3. You currently sit on the Kenya Film and Classification Board. Do you think censorship is about morals? Has any of your content ever been censored?

My time on the board has revealed one major truth to me: Laws exist to ensure that society conducts itself in orderly fashion, while balancing the greater good of the majority and ensuring the respect of fundamental rights. The way laws are implemented changes as societies change. Based on this truth, I think the Board’s primary role is to protect children from harmful content, and to promote our values and culture. This is not censorship, but rather, classification based on laws and guidelines, which are tools to help ensure we show appropriate content. This is what all creators of content are asked to follow, myself included. The Board actually wants the industry to be as robust as possible because we cannot perform our duty if there is no content.



4. We're so glad to see Because You Said So back. Do you think the improv scene is growing? What would you like to see more of?

Thank you! The improv scene in Kenya is still in its infancy. There is a difference between stand-up comedy and improv, and I feel that people usually assume that all comedy is the same. Improv for me is like doing a one-person show. It is a rite of passage for actors to allow you to enhance that skill set, your ability to truly engage and respond to an audience while thinking on your feet. It mirrors life in some way – we are all looking for connection, and improv in front of an audience, is exactly that. I would like to see more of our excellent actors flexing this muscle.



5. Your work also involves protecting legal and intellectual property rights of artists. Has there been forward movement with this? What steps can artist take to ensure they get paid?

Instead of the term 'artists' I prefer to say that I serve creative entrepreneurs. This distinction is important because it implies that they engage in their creative art for commercial gain and that they are focused on both the art and the business. Joining music collective management organisations (CMOs) is one way for music rights-holders to get paid from the public usage of their works. It is no secret that these CMOs have had numerous challenges executing their mandate and doing so transparently. While it is not the only way for rights-holders to get paid, joining these bodies, participating actively in conversation and possibly seeing another generation take over the leadership could help improve governance and accountability.