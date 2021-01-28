T5 interview with Jack Owigar

1. Why did you start Playpen Games? How is it different from other games?

My friends and I always had trouble getting different types of games to play with our pals at home. We kept finding the same old games! Luckily, some of our founders were a bit worldlier and opened our eyes to a new type of game. We initially thought of bringing in games just for ourselves, but then we thought, we can’t be the only ones who struggle when looking for new games. So why not introduce these games to the public and meet this wide gap in the market?

We focus primarily on conversational couple or relationship-based games. We chose to explore intimacy. Our games are just for you and your significant other, or others. At Playpen, we are romantics.

2. What do most people ask for? Action oriented games? Bonding games? Bondage games?

Good question. Most people request for bonding games. They want to get to know their partner, or prospective partner, at a more intimate level. It is a fun way of opening up to your partner and potentially taking your relationship to the next level.

3. Do you think the players are interested in making their relationships better or just in playing the game?

In my honest opinion, people really want to make their relationships better. They want to improve the communication channels between them and their significant other, and I believe that is only for the benefit of the relationship. When people reach out to us, they always ask for a game centred on conversations and bonding. And I believe once that part of your relationship is aligned or equally yoked, the other areas of your relationship will be enhanced.

I had a conversation with a friend just a few days ago about this. He called it “the plane crash analogy,” where you hear more about the planes that crashed than about the ones that landed. I know there are many successful relationships out there but that isn’t as fun to read about or hear as compared to the unsuccessful ones.

4. It feels like intimacy and bonding is only reserved for lovers. Do your games cater to single people?

Did someone give you our plan for the year? It is very true that relationships transcend romance. There are also relationships between friends, family and colleagues, so yes, we are looking into that as well. Let’s spread the love!

5. So, is Playpen a kind of love doctor for this generation? What is the oddest question a customer has ever asked you?

Funny enough, I haven’t been asked any odd questions. Or maybe they weren’t odd to me (chuckles).

