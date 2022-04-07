T5 interview with Hemina Shah

Hemina Shah is an Indian singer who has just collaborated with Nigerian rapper GCN to release the first ever Hindi-Afrobeat track.



1.Several singers such as Adele and Celine Dion have been forced by throat illnesses to rest their vocals to be able to sing again. Tell us about your struggle with this matter…

I suffered from Large Indeterminate Thyroid Nodule so I had to have a Left Hemithyroidectomy surgery. The lump was pressing on my windpipe. The surgery was complicated as any damage to my nerves could have resulted in the loss of my voice. I now have a 10-centimetre cut on my throat. Soon after the surgery, I had vocal therapy for many months as my voice felt strained, and I could barely hold a note. This was a very stressful time for me, but I wanted to fight through it. Fortunately, I regained my singing voice. I felt as though the universe had given me a second chance.

As a singer, I have always taken care of my voice. I avoid taking cold drinks, drink honey and lemon often, and exercise my vocal cords by singing various harmonies. I also ensure that I do not shout or raise my voice too much.



2.What made you decide to make a Hindi-Afrobeat track? What did you like about it when GCN sent it to you? What is your part of the song about?

There is something magical about Afrobeat – how it just makes you feel like moving your body. I have always believed that music is the universal language that transcends any race, culture, religion, or stereotype. It has the power to bring people together. One does not need to understand the song’s meaning to appreciate and enjoy its beauty. It is art in its truest form.

I have been singing Bollywood songs since I was seven. However, recently, I felt that Bollywood needs a new style and feel. I believed that fusing Hindi with Afrobeats would give this genre a little boost, so I started by combining old Bollywood classics with African rhythms and launched them on YouTube. The response was incredible, and people began downloading the songs and forwarding them to others over various social media and messaging apps.

That was when GCN approached me. He had heard about my work so he sent me a track in his EP so I could decide whether I wanted to work with him. I heard the song and instantly fell in love with it. Temperature is a mixture of Pidgin English, Yoruba, and Hindi with a catchy Afrobeat. It is a love song. This was not just a fusion of musical genres but a fusion of culture. In my part, I am asking my lover, who means everything to me, to come.

I got the Hindi lyrics written within a few days and recorded my vocals. Within a few days, GCN had already contacted the studio to mix and master it. The final product felt amazing. Later we decided to record a music video for the song, which was a challenge. To coordinate backdrops from two different countries and make it feel like it was filmed in one studio is not easy. The rest is history. The song has been received extremely well.

3. What else do you have planned for 2022? How hard is it to properly plan a career – that is quite dependent on others – in the middle of a pandemic?

I am working on several new pieces and collaborating with many artists from different parts of the world. In the 1950s, Bollywood movies were mainly played and watched in India. However, a lot has changed since then. Bollywood movies have become famous and watched by many people around the world. Millions of viewers do not even speak or understand Hindi, but this does not stop them from watching Bollywood movies – they simply turn on the subtitles. While the scenes of the movies are filmed in different countries, the music pretty much remains the same. I am working on new compositions that bring different cultures and unique sounds together to create aesthetically pleasing masterpieces. Collaborating with artists worldwide can be very challenging yet extremely rewarding. There are language barriers to consider, time zones, different opinions, time availability, technological variations and, on top of everything, the Covid-19 pandemic.

I have learned that music shines through all hardships and transcends any obstacles. The artists I work with live and breathe music. It is not just a passion, but a way of life.



4. Why is using older Hindi standards as samples, and singing in your own language, important to you?

Though my parents were born in Kenya, I was born and brought up in England. My primary spoken languages are English and then Gujarati. My love and appreciation for Hindi came from watching Bollywood movies. There is an indescribable beauty in the way it is spoken and heard. I first started by singing Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle songs, and the meanings of these songs are what I fell in love with. It was poetry in motion. Over the years, I started singing in Urdu, Hindi, Punjabi, Sanskrit, and Gujarati. I took pride in learning how to pronounce each song in its native language to ensure it remained authentic. It was challenging and rewarding at the same time to be able to sing in languages I had never learned, apart from Gujarati. Singing in these languages has become more intimate for me due to the work I have put in to learn and appreciate them.

5. What made you start doing videos for people who have lost their loved ones in the pandemic? What kind of responses did you get?

Covid-19 has affected everyone in different ways. Many of us lost someone very close to us, including me. What made things more unbearable was that we could not see our families. We could not mourn and grieve together. The only solace we could find is by crying to each other via mobile devices or computers. I thought about how I could remember the loved ones I had lost, and music came to mind. The songs that they had loved listening to, and that helped us all replay great memories. Music is the one thing that transcends time and space. I started conducting musical tributes and streamed live to families worldwide from my living room. I did this for free during the pandemic for whichever family wanted something special and personal. Each tribute took a few days to prepare as it was customised.