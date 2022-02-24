T5 interview with Grace Kahaki

By  Abigail Arunga

  • Censorship is huge topic in our industry. I believe that we have talented writers, directors, and producers in Kenya, but censorship means that we won’t be able to fully express our talents.
  • A common complaint about my industry is that the stories we tell aren’t authentic or challenging enough. But how can we break free from this if we are censored?
  • Artists need to be able to tell stories that are true to them, and then the audience decides if they want to consume that media.

She is a Nairobi-based film producer and director. She runs Insignia Productions with her business partner, Phillipe Bresson. She has a passion for her craft and loves the direction the industry is going. She also loves all kinds of chocolate!

