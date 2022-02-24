T5 interview with Grace Kahaki

She is a Nairobi-based film producer and director. She runs Insignia Productions with her business partner, Phillipe Bresson. She has a passion for her craft and loves the direction the industry is going. She also loves all kinds of chocolate!

1. Your latest show, Single Kiasi, is on Showmax. Is this a milestone for you? How did you get here?

Yes, this a huge milestone for me. I’m so grateful that Showmax gave us this opportunity. Ours is the second Showmax Original and the first to be produced by a local production company. I’m honoured that Showmax chose us. My career has been long and filled with ups and downs. The local film industry can be brutal and many gave up or changed direction along the way, but this moment is huge for our industry and we should be very proud.

I think I got here through blood, sweat and tears. My colleagues and I have been overlooked for opportunities that we were more than qualified for. We have learnt so many lessons from all our productions, and all that has brought us to where we are now.

2. Insignia Productions has been around for quite a while. What have you learnt about running a company? What are some of the things Insignia wants to do this year?

The company has been around for over 15 years, and this industry is not lacking in lessons. Running a company will test your spirit, but I’m lucky because I have such a motivating business partner in Philippe Bresson. We balance each other out, and we are able to bounce ideas off each other. The pandemic hit our industry hard, and our company wasn’t spared. We lost two shows that were on air and also experienced massive budget cuts to our productions, but it reminded us of the importance of adapting, because change is constant. That’s what we did. We re-strategised and re-evaluated our goals and changed our business strategy because being a producer means that so many people are relying on you to succeed – actors, makeup artists and even editors.

This year, Insignia wants to go global. We want to take part in bigger and bigger projects. We’ve made strides by working with international brands such as Cartoon Network, Ted Talks and Showmax, and we’d like to do more international projects.

3. Quality production in Kenya is often met with many hurdles. Lack of money, lack of governmental support... In some cases, the government even bans Kenyan films. As a producer, how does this make you feel?

Censorship is huge topic in our industry. I believe that we have talented writers, directors, and producers in Kenya, but censorship means that we won’t be able to fully express our talents. A common complaint about my industry is that the stories we tell aren’t authentic or challenging enough. But how can we break free from this if we are censored? Artists need to be able to tell stories that are true to them, and then the audience decides if they want to consume that media. In terms of handling censorship, I think it should not be up to one body to determine if a work of art should be seen. We should have about five independent bodies that can review films. Producers, actors, directors and other crucial players in the industry should be involved in these decisions. On the other hand, platforms such as Netflix and Showmax are now giving us opportunities to tell more uncensored stories and this is a step in the right direction. We are seeing more challenging storylines and roles for actors.

Funding is a major roadblock in productions. We have great productions in Kenya that can go toe to toe with international films, but it’s not sustainable if you’re not getting the required funding. Filming is expensive, and Kenyan productions should be provided with budgets that reflect this or even budgets that compete with our South African and Nigerian counterparts for us to grow our industry.

4. What are you watching at the moment? What makes a good show for you?

I’m watching my show Singe Kiasi. I love Euphoria and The Wife from SA. A good show for me is anything that has a good story. Get me that and I’ll be hooked to it to the end.