T5 interview with Dollyquintter Mungai

Dollyquintter Mungai owns a fashion styling business, which she runs from the UK. She talks about being diagnosed with dyslexia, travelling the world, and the dangers of social media.

1. What an interesting name. What does it mean, or what inspired your parents to give it to you?

When I was born, I was so tiny, even though it was way past my mother’s due date. I looked like a doll. Most people thought I was not real. I was my parents’ first child, and I was the queen of their hearts, so they put two and two together and named me Dollyquintter.

2. How often do you come to Kenya?

I love Kenya. I come at least every two years, but due to the current situation, it has not been possible due to restrictions on movement. I went to boarding school in Kenya when I was younger, and this established in me a sense of belonging. When you know where you come from, it is harder to abandon your roots. Also, I speak Kiswahili and Kikuyu, which does make me feel very Kenyan.

3. When did you notice you had dyslexia? How did the diagnosis make you feel?

The diagnosis came much later in life, when I was 11. Luckily, I was still in school so I got the help I needed. My mother always said that I was special, and I felt that it was utterly and completely true. There is no one like me. The diagnosis gave me a clear idea about why I did things the way I did. Being raised by a psychologist is wonderful because they understand a lot. I always felt like I was a priority to my parents and that helped build my confidence.

4. What is your fashion styling business called? Did you study fashion? Who are your clients?

The company is called Stylist Dolly. It is under Monica House, which is where all my various businesses fall under. I knew from very early in life that I was a savvy seller – from selling goods in school to charging my family a fee for entertainment which I provided! I have always been observant, with an eye for detail. When my age mates were playing with dolls, I was flicking through magazines. At one point I had collected over 5,000 magazines! I love fashion and styling, so I knew pursuing higher education was not an option for me. As someone living with dyslexia, I never really enjoyed school. I knew that furthering my education would be unwise, so I got a job at a store called Harrods, which is a luxury department store. From there I got scouted to work for a company called Farfetch, then I left and started my own business as I had already built the right clientele. My clients are businessmen and businesswomen from across the world.

5. Why do you think travel is important, and how have you managed to travel to over 50 countries so far?

Travelling is crucial to one’s development. You learn to deal with people and understand why others behave the way they do. My business is all about building relationships. That is the only sure way to succeed. My mum exposed me to travelling at a young age, and this made me develop love for it – from travelling alone at 11 with a cabin crew attendant to visit family in Kenya, to celebrating my 18th birthday in Dubai, to going on family vacation to China and visiting the major cities, to being sent to Canada and Texas for my 21st birthday…my flair and exposure to travelling started when I was quite young, and I have been able to carry it on in my working life when I am more independent. Also, being able to say at least one word in someone’s native language is always a good icebreaker!

6. Do you think our generation is addicted to social media? Do you think young girls can tell the difference between what’s real and what’s fake online?

I didn’t join social media until January this year. I think times are changing. The conventional ways of making money are expanding. You can now sell and buy products online and take courses. I don’t think younger generations are addicted, I think life has evolved in that I can now talk to my doctor or financial advisor via an app instead of going to hospital or bank. I don’t think that is an addiction.

That last one is quite a tricky question because, what is real and what is fake? Everything is subject to perception. What you deem genuine or fake can sometimes change. Salt sometimes looks like sugar and sugar looks like salt. It is all about perception, and what one values.