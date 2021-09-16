Breaking News: 9.77 seconds! Ferdinand Omanyala runs second fastest time in the world

T5 interview with Dollyquintter Mungai

By Abigail Arunga

  • My mother always said that I was special, and I felt that it was utterly and completely true. There is no one like me.


  • The diagnosis gave me a clear idea about why I did things the way I did. Being raised by a psychologist is wonderful because they understand a lot.


  • I always felt like I was a priority to my parents and that helped build my confidence.

Dollyquintter Mungai owns a fashion styling business, which she runs from the UK. She talks about being diagnosed with dyslexia, travelling the world, and the dangers of social media. 

