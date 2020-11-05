T5 interview with DJ Jone

1. Is your music as therapeutic to you as it is to your fans?

Yes, it is. Music is basically my great escape. It has carried me through some really tough times. I grew up in a musical home. My mother was in the church choir and my little sister is an underground singer and song writer.

2. Why do you look up to Ray Charles?

I greatly revere the legend. I am inspired by the fact that he has achieved unimaginable success yet he is blind and came from a poor background. I really admire his drive and will power.

3. Musicians have been rallying behind DJ Evolve, who still hasn't gotten justice. How do you think the public could have supported him more?

I think we have offered him very good support, be it morally, financially and demanding for justice. Evolve is just a young man trying to make a name for himself and to reach his highest potential as an entertainer, so justice should be served. No one is above the law.

If I had faith in the judicial system in Kenya, I would urge DJ Evolve to continue pursuing it. However, I am aware that we have a tendency to throw cases involving wealthy individuals out the window for flimsy reasons.

4. What is your get-up-and-go song?

It’s difficult to pick a specific song because I have more than enough get-up-and-go songs! I’ll go with The Words by DJ Kent. He is a South African DJ and producer.

5. If you weren't a DJ, what would you be?

A sportsman. Either a professional footballer or swimmer. I am, by nature, very active.

