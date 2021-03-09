T5 Interview: With Celestine Gachuhi

Photo credit: Pool

By  Abigail Arunga

Writer

What you need to know:

  • It’s really hard, especially when you don’t have a manager because most people are out to take advantage of you.


  • I think that as the talent, it can be hard to bargain. Talking about money is hard. You find yourself taking on responsibilities without even being paid, or being paid very little. I recently realised that I need someone to help me negotiate.


  • Someone who can speak on my behalf. I have a manager right now and it’s great! It takes a big load off my chest and makes me feel secure and safe.

1. How does it feel to star in one of the most watched shows in Kenya? Do strangers recognise you on the streets?
It makes me feel very blessed and favoured by God. They recognise me everywhere, including in my rural home, but here in Nairobi it’s like everyone knows me and I feel greatly honoured to be the face of Selina. I’m so thankful for it.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.