T5 Interview: With Celestine Gachuhi

1. How does it feel to star in one of the most watched shows in Kenya? Do strangers recognise you on the streets?

It makes me feel very blessed and favoured by God. They recognise me everywhere, including in my rural home, but here in Nairobi it’s like everyone knows me and I feel greatly honoured to be the face of Selina. I’m so thankful for it.

2. How did you end up playing Selina?

Hmmm. I went for auditions at Film Studios on Ngong Road after finding out about the role on Facebook. I had ignored the call for auditions twice because I was involved in another project at the time. The third time I saw it, a lady I was working with on the other project encouraged me to try it. My sister too.

So I cleared my schedule and went to the auditions. That same day, by midday, someone called and told me I had clinched the role!

I love acting, so, as long as the character is not violating my character ad principles, I will play it. That’s my rule. Getting the role was so exciting and amazing, but I never thought the show would be that big.

3. How do you negotiate for payment especially when you take on bigger projects?

It’s really hard, especially when you don’t have a manager because most people are out to take advantage of you. I think that as the talent, it can be hard to bargain. Talking about money is hard. You find yourself taking on responsibilities without even being paid, or being paid very little. I recently realised that I need someone to help me negotiate. Someone who can speak on my behalf. I have a manager right now and it’s great! It takes a big load off my chest and makes me feel secure and safe.

4. How do you think Selina’s story should end? And who would you like to play next?

(Laughs) That, I don’t know. I’m not in a position to say anything about the story except where the show has reached, so I can’t talk about Selina’s story. I really want to play something different, perhaps a bad girl role.