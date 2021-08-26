T5 interview with Analo Kanga

Analo is a jazz saxophonist, vocalist and performing artist from Nairobi

1. Jazz saxophone is a very particular niche. Why did you choose it? Do you play any other instruments?

When I was 16 and in high school studying music, I needed to learn how to play an instrument for my exams. A friend of mine played the saxophone and I used to admire her. The saxophone closely mimics the human voice and so it stirs up the mood any time it is played.

Jazz music has inspired many other genres. It is linked with hip hop, soul, blues, and African music too. Knowledge in jazz music makes a musician extremely versatile, and I believe it is a requirement for any professional musician. Hugh Masekela, Fela Kuti, Miriam Makeba, Daudi Kabaka and Fadhili Williams all played African jazz.

I play tenor and alto saxophone, but I am also a singer.

2. Where can people find your original music? What is it mostly about, and who have you collaborated with?

My music is on YouTube and digital streaming platforms such as Spotify, Apple music and Deezer. Here is the link: https://linktr.ee/analo_kanga_. I refer to my music as eclectic and genre bending. I am a jazz musician who loves all genres and I intentionally incorporate that versatility into my sound. My music is also my creative outlet, and my contribution to society. Once I have released a song, I leave it to the listener to interpret, but I would say it is primarily about liberation.

On collaborations, I participated in Cafe Ngoma Social in July 2019, I have played in live bands of local celebrities such as Octopizzo and Juliani, DJ Pinye and June Gachui. I have also performed in major events such as the Women in Music Africa event, the Kenya National Youth Orchestra, Threat Band Kenya, House of Jazzloft, Khweva and Spellcast Media. I also participated in Lockdown Live with female saxophonists from all over the globe in May 2020 on Instagram.

3. Is it harder for female instrumentalists to break out in the industry? Who is your favourite saxophonist?

Women always have to fight twice as hard in every field in life. In the entertainment industry which is hell bent on objectifying women for commercial gain, proving yourself is even more difficult.

Female instrumentalists in Kenya are not too many, so audiences aren’t used to seeing women play the sax. Sometimes the sound engineers assume I am a vocalist or, at most, a violinist, so yes, it is harder to gain respect. But, my work ethic and technique always speak for me. I play very well and that quashes the gender stereotypes.

I admire several local saxophonists including Mokua and Tim Riungu. Internationally, Nubya Garcia is my fave.

4. Do you teach or mentor others? What programmes should budding players know about?

I am the creative director of an annual live event called The Music Box where we showcase new talent and work closely with young musicians from Kenyatta University’s school of music. I am a freelance tutor as well, and open to all forms of mentorship. There are a couple of younger girls who reach out to me privately, and we work on technique, how to practice and how to grow as a saxophonist.

The music community at the Kenya Conservatoire of Music is a great place to get mentorship. There is also a WhatsApp community of all saxophonists in Kenya and a lot of wisdom is shared there. I am also a Future Females Ambassador for Nairobi. This is a global organisation that aims to help female entrepreneurs across Asia, North America, Europe, and Africa grow. Entrepreneurship skills are essential for musicians to scale up their brands.

5. What do you think 2022 will bring you, both in your music career and personal life?

I want to release more honest music, share more of my personality with my audience, build a community that appreciates eclectic jazz music and share the knowledge I’ve gathered over the past seven years. I am also looking forward to finishing my law degree in the first quarter of 2022.

I have been learning and meditating on the principle of compounding. I want to continue doing the small daily intentional tasks that will help me build my career, and practicing my instrument is the most important part of it.