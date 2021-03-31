T5 Interview with Amandeep Jagde

Photo credit: Pool

By  Abigail Arunga

Writer

What you need to know:

  • "I don't know what happens to other comedians as I'm very self-centered.


  • What I know is that you don’t have to quit your job to do standup comedy. And you can certainly make a living out of it.


  • All you have to know is that 10 per cent of it will depend on luck, 20 per cent on your skill, 15 per cent on your will power. It will be five per cent pleasure and 50 per cent pain, and 100 per cent reason to remember the name!" Amandeep Jagde. 

A Master’s degree holder in architecture, a chess enthusiast and a flat-earther...are some of the things he is not. Amandeep Jagde is a radio presenter and he sometimes performs stand-up comedy.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.