T5 interview with Alvin Wangai

1. How did you break into Vogue Italia?

Vogue magazine has a domain where they showcase photos by different photographers. There is a criterion you must meet for your submissions to be featured. I had submitted several pieces of my work before but they kept being rejected. That only motivated and strengthened my desire to be featured on such a large platform. One Monday afternoon, I submitted my work. I wasn't expecting much because I had stayed for long without creating art. I was just taking a chance. Two days later, I got a congratulatory email stating that my work had been accepted and would be featured on the Vogue website! I remember closing my email tabs and refreshing my computer. I was in disbelief. I felt overwhelming joy.

The responses I got from Kenyans on social media were quite interesting. Although the reactions were mixed, most people were genuinely happy for me. The narrative that I was too broke to pay for coverage came as a shock to me but I didn't dwell too much on it because I didn't want it to dilute the thrill and excitement of getting featured. Besides that, I genuinely appreciate all the support I get on social media. It’s one of my biggest sources of motivation.



2. Did that experience help grow your brand or career? Do you think it is important to study photography in school?

Social media is the main platform I use to showcase my work. Sometimes it gets challenging because each platform has different regulations which you have to abide by so I have to compromise my workflow to receive wholesome engagement on my work. For instance, I have to understand different algorithms. Trending on Twitter was very helpful because it exposed my work to many more people.

I am a self-taught photographer and that is something I take great pride in, but I believe it is important to study photography formally. It gives you a good understanding of the basics as well as the theoretical aspect. However, it is not a defining factor. There are many platforms including YouTube and Pinterest that contain pretty much the same knowledge.



3.Speaking of school, why did you choose to study fine arts, and how is it related to camera work?

I have always been inclined to art. In primary and secondary school, I showed interest in fashion, painting, sculptures, photography and music. I really looked forward to art lessons so studying fine art was a no-brainer for me. Surprisingly, though, I never really thought of making a career out of art because it was so much fun, and also because of how it is perceived in African communities. Studying fine art sparks my creativity thus influencing my photography and the choice of projects I hope to pursue.



4.Is art therapeutic to you?

Absolutely. When I was experiencing a depressive period, I created art as a way of coping and healing. Some emotions and feelings are very abstract and can’t be presented through the normal forms of communication. However, art has no boundaries. That is how I was able to express my inner thoughts.