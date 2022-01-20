T5 interview with Alvin Wangai

Photo credit: Pool

By  Abigail Arunga

Writer

What you need to know:

  • I am a self-taught photographer and that is something I take great pride in, but I believe it is important to study photography formally.


  • It gives you a good understanding of the basics as well as the theoretical aspect. However, it is not a defining factor.


  • There are many platforms including YouTube and Pinterest that contain pretty much the same knowledge. 

1. How did you break into Vogue Italia?
Vogue magazine has a domain where they showcase photos by different photographers. There is a criterion you must meet for your submissions to be featured. I had submitted several pieces of my work before but they kept being rejected. That only motivated and strengthened my desire to be featured on such a large platform. One Monday afternoon, I submitted my work. I wasn't expecting much because I had stayed for long without creating art. I was just taking a chance. Two days later, I got a congratulatory email stating that my work had been accepted and would be featured on the Vogue website! I remember closing my email tabs and refreshing my computer. I was in disbelief. I felt overwhelming joy.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.